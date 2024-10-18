Former NFL QB Jay Cutler charged with DUI, possession of handgun
Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun after a minor collision.
Cutler, 41, was given a $5,000 bond and was released, according to a statement from the Franklin Police Department.
Police say they responded to an accident, and it appeared that Cutler's vehicle rear-ended another. Officers detected the smell of alcohol on Cutler, who also had blood-shot eyes and was slurring his words, the police said.
Cutler refused a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital where a blood sample was obtained after getting a search warrant, the release said.
The police said they also found two firearms in the car, including a loaded pistol.
Cutler was also charged with failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision and violating implied consent. All charges are misdemeanors or civil offenses, according to Tennessee law.
Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL, throwing for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns for Denver, Chicago and Miami. He retired after the 2017 season with the Dolphins.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
