Former Eagles LB T.J. Edwards signs with Bears

Linebacker T.J. Edwards has agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Bears, per the NFL Network.

Edwards will join fellow linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who also reportedly agreed to terms with the Bears on Monday, to form a formidable combination at the middle of Chicago's defense as general manager Ryan Poles aims to rebuild a unit that was one of the worst in the league last season.

Poles has also been active on the offensive side of the ball, trading the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a package that includes veteran receiver DJ Moore and reportedly agreeing to sign former Titans offensive lineman Nate Davis over the past several days.

Edwards spent the first four years of his career with the Eagles, helping Philadelphia reach Super Bowl LVII this past season. The Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman are facing a pivotal offseason, with several key players set for unrestricted free agency and a contract extension looming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Edwards comes in at No. 40 on FOX Sports' rankings of 2023 NFL free agents.

He was a steal on a one-year, $2.15 million deal, leading Philadelphia in tackles with 99. The middle linebacker doesn't play a position the Eagles value, though. Someone else will.





Edwards has recorded 389 total tackles, 5 sacks, and 13 pass deflections in his NFL career.

The Eagles signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

