Former Buccaneers RB, NFL All-Pro Doug Martin Dies at 36

Doug Martin, who was a star running back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at Boise State, has died. He was 36 years old.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning," Martin's family said in a statement to FOX Sports' Greg Auman. "Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Martin spent all but one season in his seven-year NFL career with the Buccaneers. He became one of the NFL's best running backs over this tenure there, earning two Pro Bowl nods and an All-Pro honor. He rushed for 1,400 yards in both of his Pro Bowl seasons, doing so as a rookie in 2012 and again in 2015. During his rookie season, Martin set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in one half of a game with four.

Martin has a handful of Buccaneers franchise records to his name — the most rushing yards in a single game (251) and the most rushing yards per game (74.2).

Standing at 5-foot-9, Martin found success with a relatively smaller frame and earned the nickname "Muscle Hamster" for his strength during his time at Boise State. Martin ran for over 1,200 yards in his final two seasons there, helping him become a top running back prospect in the 2012 NFL Draft; Tampa Bay took him with the 31st overall pick.

Martin finished his career with the Raiders, playing the 2018 season with them before getting cut right before the start of the 2019 season. He finished his NFL career with 5,356 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns.