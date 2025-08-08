National Football League
'First Things First' Cast Uses Smelling Salts On-Air, George Kittle Responds
Published Aug. 8, 2025 1:46 p.m. ET

Smelling salts are the talk of the NFL world this week, as there were previously mixed reports on whether players would be able to use them during games moving forward. Ultimately, the NFLPA informed players that while teams could no longer provide smelling salts for their players, individual players could bring them to the sidelines themselves for use.

Want to see how they're used?

Well, on Thursday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright provided the set with smelling salts, with Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings all using them.

Suffice it to say: it was a struggle.

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle responded to the smelling salts video on X, saying "this is real journalism guys!"

Earlier this week, Kittle revealed the smelling salt and ammonia packet ban live on NFL Network. The two-time All-Pro also revealed that he uses smelling salts on every drive during games.

Smelling salts and ammonia packets are used to give players a conscious jolt, but they also come with a risk of lung damage, hence the health conversation about their use. As for his contractual future, Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers in April.

Tune into "First Things First" on Friday at 3 p.m. ET to see if the crew tries another substance.

National Football League
George Kittle
