'First Things First' Cast Uses Smelling Salts On-Air, George Kittle Responds
Smelling salts are the talk of the NFL world this week, as there were previously mixed reports on whether players would be able to use them during games moving forward. Ultimately, the NFLPA informed players that while teams could no longer provide smelling salts for their players, individual players could bring them to the sidelines themselves for use.
Want to see how they're used?
Well, on Thursday's edition of "First Things First," Nick Wright provided the set with smelling salts, with Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings all using them.
Suffice it to say: it was a struggle.
San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle responded to the smelling salts video on X, saying "this is real journalism guys!"
Earlier this week, Kittle revealed the smelling salt and ammonia packet ban live on NFL Network. The two-time All-Pro also revealed that he uses smelling salts on every drive during games.
Smelling salts and ammonia packets are used to give players a conscious jolt, but they also come with a risk of lung damage, hence the health conversation about their use. As for his contractual future, Kittle signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension with the 49ers in April.
Tune into "First Things First" on Friday at 3 p.m. ET to see if the crew tries another substance.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Mishandling Of Micah Parsons Latest Case Of Jerry Jones Choosing Headlines Over Wins
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
Inside Commanders’ Plans to Unleash Deebo Samuel: ‘It'll Be Huge' for Jayden Daniels
Who Are The 10 Best WR Duos Entering The 2025 NFL Season?
Teddy Bridgewater Opens Up About Coaching Suspension, 'Excited' For Bucs Opportunity
-
Which 10 NFL Rookies Are Set To Make an Impact During The 2025 Season?
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons Dispute: ‘This Is Frustrating for Everybody'
Giants QB Russell Wilson Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong: ‘I Never Lack Confidence’
-
Mishandling Of Micah Parsons Latest Case Of Jerry Jones Choosing Headlines Over Wins
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
Inside Commanders’ Plans to Unleash Deebo Samuel: ‘It'll Be Huge' for Jayden Daniels
Who Are The 10 Best WR Duos Entering The 2025 NFL Season?
Teddy Bridgewater Opens Up About Coaching Suspension, 'Excited' For Bucs Opportunity
-
Which 10 NFL Rookies Are Set To Make an Impact During The 2025 Season?
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons Dispute: ‘This Is Frustrating for Everybody'
Giants QB Russell Wilson Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong: ‘I Never Lack Confidence’