With Kirk Cousins Traded, Fernando Mendoza Becomes Raiders' Starting QB

The Minnesota Vikings dealt for Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback Kirk Cousins in the hours before the 2026 NFL trade deadline, and that has opened up the starting quarterback job for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft: Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza will be the Raiders' starter from here on out, per ESPN. Granted, the rookie signal-caller and the Raiders will face two elite defenses over their next two games in the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.

The 6-foot-5 Mendoza has spent almost the entirety of the 2026 season on the sideline for Las Vegas, as he has appeared in just one game, a 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5. Mendoza didn't start that game, instead entering it and completing six of eight passes for 48 yards while rushing for another three.

Fernando Mendoza hasn't had much opportunity to play in his rookie season, but that changes with the trade of Kirk Cousins. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

With the Indiana Hoosiers in his final year in college, though, Mendoza was a star, which led to the Raiders taking him with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza led Indiana to its first-ever national championship while winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award, receiving 643 first-place votes after leading the FBS with 41 passing touchdowns against six interceptions with 3,535 passing yards.

Now 23 years old, Mendoza takes over a 4-5 Raiders team that sits third in the AFC West, while replacing a veteran quarterback in Cousins who had 2,340 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against eight picks while posting a 97.1 passer rating.

In addition to the Seahawks, Mendoza will face the Broncos twice, while also drawing the Cleveland Browns (5-4), Los Angeles Chargers (0-8), Tennessee Titans (1-7) and Arizona Cardinals (3-6) before ending the season against the Kansas City Chiefs. There's a soft underbelly to that schedule, at least, which could benefit both the Raiders and their rookie quarterback as he acclimates to the NFL.