National Football League
Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers
National Football League

Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers

56 mins ago

The Dirty Birds ride again.

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Afterwards, the Falcons cracked open some beers to celebrate:

The Falcons have a lot to enjoy. Atlanta not only upset a talented San Francisco squad but also did so in its throwback "Dirty Birds" black uniforms with red helmets.

The Falcons are massively overachieving preseason expectations in Arthur Smith's second season at the helm. They are 6-0 against the spread for the first time in franchise history, and at 3-3 are already halfway to surpassing their preseason projected win total of 5.5 victories.

Atlanta is keeping pace in a suddenly competitive NFC South. The team is tied for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday. Mariota praised his team's offensive line after the victory, a stark contrast to Bucs counterpart Tom Brady.

'Our guys did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage'

'Our guys did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage'
The Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota stopped to talk to Kristina Pink about the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 6 top plays: Bills edge Chiefs; Rams top Panthers
National Football League

NFL Week 6 top plays: Bills edge Chiefs; Rams top Panthers

13 mins ago
NFL odds Week 6: Lines, betting results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 6: Lines, betting results for every game

18 mins ago
Matt Ryan, Colts go up-tempo to break out of slump, beat Jaguars
National Football League

Matt Ryan, Colts go up-tempo to break out of slump, beat Jaguars

20 mins ago
Giants 'find a way to win' against Ravens, improve to 5-1
National Football League

Giants 'find a way to win' against Ravens, improve to 5-1

21 mins ago
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
National Football League

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team

27 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes