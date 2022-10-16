National Football League Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dirty Birds ride again.

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Afterwards, the Falcons cracked open some beers to celebrate:

The Falcons have a lot to enjoy. Atlanta not only upset a talented San Francisco squad but also did so in its throwback "Dirty Birds" black uniforms with red helmets.

The Falcons are massively overachieving preseason expectations in Arthur Smith's second season at the helm. They are 6-0 against the spread for the first time in franchise history, and at 3-3 are already halfway to surpassing their preseason projected win total of 5.5 victories.

Atlanta is keeping pace in a suddenly competitive NFC South. The team is tied for first place with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday. Mariota praised his team's offensive line after the victory, a stark contrast to Bucs counterpart Tom Brady.

'Our guys did a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage' The Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Mariota stopped to talk to Kristina Pink about the team's win over the San Francisco 49ers.

