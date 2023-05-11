National Football League
Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
National Football League

Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Published May. 11, 2023 10:22 p.m. ET
Greg Auman
Greg Auman
NFC South Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Falcons will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 11 BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at New York Jets, 1 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Dec. 16/17) — at Carolina Panthers, TBD: L

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at New Orleans Saints, TBD: L

Final record: 8-9

The NFC South will be tightly packed again, and I have the Falcons missing the division title by one game again. They have only one true road game in the first six weeks, but it’s tough competition. Flip a close loss — at Lions, at Titans, at Jets — and they’re right in the thick of it, with two easier opponents before they close on the road in New Orleans.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Atlanta Falcons
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes