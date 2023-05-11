National Football League Atlanta Falcons 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 10:22 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Falcons will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — at Jacksonville Jaguars (London), 9:30 a.m.: L

Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m.: W

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 11 BYE WEEK

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at New York Jets, 1 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.: W

Week 15 (Dec. 16/17) — at Carolina Panthers, TBD: L

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) — at New Orleans Saints, TBD: L

Final record: 8-9

The NFC South will be tightly packed again, and I have the Falcons missing the division title by one game again. They have only one true road game in the first six weeks, but it’s tough competition. Flip a close loss — at Lions, at Titans, at Jets — and they’re right in the thick of it, with two easier opponents before they close on the road in New Orleans.

Greg Auman is FOX Sports’ NFC South reporter, covering the Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He is in his 10th season covering the Bucs and the NFL full-time, having spent time at the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

