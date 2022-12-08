National Football League Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been non-stop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.

And now, in an even more Peak Cowboys twist, the next news is … no news. Beckham has gone home to mull his options, while reports from The Star in Frisco indicate that the Cowboys aren't convinced of his readiness to contribute in the near future — and possibly at all during this season. Even with that rumor swirling around, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones told reporters on Wednesday "we're still working on it" in regard to a possible deal.

As is usually the case, the hype surrounding the story has surpassed the story itself, as the magnitude of Odell Watch has raced past the realistic expectations for how Beckham might help a team in the next two months.

There's irony here. Because, as the sports world debates about OBJ's destination and impact, there are more meaningful things brewing inside the Cowboys' own facility.

Quietly, Tyron Smith returned to practice Wednesday afternoon, as the Cowboys officially activated his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. He isn't expected to play Sunday against the Houston Texans, but it's looking likely that he'll be available for the tail end of the regular season, as well as the playoffs.

"He's out there striking guys," Ezekiel Elliott told reporters Wednesday. "Felt bad for those D-Ends he was going against. I'm sure they're going to have some bruises on their chests tonight."

Thinking back to August, it feels miraculous the Cowboys have reached this point. Smith tore his left hamstring on one of the final snaps of training camp. And while the team always projected he might return in December, it was hard to imagine they'd survive so long without their perennial All-Pro.

Not only have they survived, they've thrived. Rookie left tackle Tyler Smith has endured his share of growing pains, but he has manned the left side more adequately than most might have thought — especially after he spent the majority of the offseason at left guard.

Now comes the enticing prospect of plugging the elder statesman back in at left tackle — a spot where he has started 150 games, earning four All-Pro designations and eight Pro Bowl nods in the process. And with that comes the domino effect of kicking the younger Smith back to guard, where his undeniable strength can factor in more heavily on the interior.

That thought has terrifying potential. The Cowboys have already allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL, with just 15 surrendered to this point in the season. Dak Prescott has been sacked just three times in the last three games. Along with that comes the obvious success of the rushing attack, which is No. 7 in the league with an average output of 146 yards per game.

It's not a change that shows up on the stat sheet, but talk about a potential difference-maker. The Cowboys are clearly preparing for it as well, opting to give Tyler Smith reps at left guard during this most recent blowout win against Indianapolis. If that wasn't enough, the shift would also mean that Jason Peters — the veteran with six All-Pro bids and nine Pro Bowl nods of his own — becomes the most decorated swing tackle in the league.

Thinking back to last season, it must be a dream scenario for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The main culprit in the Cowboys' embarrassing early exit in last year's playoffs was their inability to match San Francisco's defensive front. Prescott was sacked five times in that loss to the 49ers, and the Cowboys' vaunted running back duo of Elliott and Tony Pollard averaged just 2.8 yards per carry.

Granted, it's fair to say we've reached the point with the Cowboys that seeing is believing when it comes to playoff success. But they've got to like where things stand regarding their offensive line more than at any point in the last three years.

The good news doesn't even end there, as veteran receiver James Washington is entering his second week of work after returning from a broken foot. Washington was one of the team's only free-agent additions on offense this past spring, and he suffered the injury the first time the Cowboys put on their pads back in August.

To be clear, this isn't the same caliber of addition as Tyron Smith — or certainly as a healthy Odell Beckham. With just 1,629 yards over the course of a four-year career, Washington's addition was always seen as a low-risk depth move more so than a big splash.

Even still, it's not nothing. Washington has been with the Cowboys since March, working through the offseason program and the early days of training camp. He's been rehabbing with the team up to this point, and he does have 121 catches and 12 touchdowns to his name. For an offense that has already carved out some clearly defined roles among its skill players, anything Washington might provide could make some sort of difference.

It's certainly not flashy, and it doesn't make for as fun of a headline as OBJ in Cowboys blue. But for a Cowboys team already proving its credentials, these are the type of additions that could go a long way in the coming weeks.

