Elly De La Cruz signs autograph for a fan — Patrick Mahomes

Published Jun. 20, 2023 3:30 p.m. ET

Amid an incredible start to his MLB career and the ascendance of his Cincinnati Reds to first place in the National League Central, Elly De La Cruz has won over plenty of fans — including a certain reigning NFL MVP in Kansas City.

After a Reds win over the Kansas City Royals last week, De La Cruz recently received an autograph request from none other than Patrick Mahomes himself. The Chiefs superstar and Royals minority owner was in attendance last Wednesday when the Reds beat the Royals 7-4 and following the game, the two-time Super Bowl MVP offered De La Cruz a signed jersey in exchange for a signed bat and ball from the Reds phenom. 

Even better, De La Cruz signed the bat as "The Fastest Man in the World."

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, several of De La Cruz's teammates were starstruck at Mahomes' gesture and offered the 21-year-old rookie thousands of dollars for the jersey, which apparently confused him. De La Cruz told the Enquirer he had only watched Mahomes in "the Super Bowl," apparently referring to the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVI triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles last February.

Of course, Mahomes might have some ulterior motives in trying to cultivate a relationship with one of Cincinnati's best young sports stars. The Chiefs' rivalry with the Cincinnati Bengals has continued to simmer even in the quietest part of the NFL offseason, with Mahomes firing back at star Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on social media after Chase responded to a question by saying, "Pat who?"

Mahomes could be looking to escalate the rivalry even further by making De La Cruz, already beloved in Cincinnati, a Chiefs fan, which certainly would not go over well in southern Ohio.

Your move, Joe Burrow.

