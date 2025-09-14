National Football League
Eagles 'Very Concerned' About Heat Heading Into Bout With Chiefs
National Football League

Eagles 'Very Concerned' About Heat Heading Into Bout With Chiefs

Published Sep. 14, 2025 2:46 p.m. ET

Weather is typically a talking point in the NFL only when it's cold outside. The Philadelphia Eagles learned last year to take the heat just as seriously. 

They have a plan in place for Sunday's Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX). With the temperature at kickoff expected to be in the 90s (and humidity raising that to near 100 degrees) at Arrowhead Stadium, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told FOX NFL Insider Jay Glazer that, for the first time in the regular season, the team is going to use screens on the sideline. 

"He's actually very concerned about [the heat]," Glazer said.

That unease emanates from Philly's 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last September. 

"'The heat really had a huge effect on us. I've been thinking about that ever since,'" Glazer said Sirianni told him.

Sirianni has directed his offense to sit under the screens when the defense is on the field, and vice versa. Moreover, the Eagles had a lighter practice than usual on Friday so that their legs will be fresher amid the heat, per Glazer.

The reigning champions are pulling out all the stops — and the shade — for the most anticipated game of the season.

The Eagles and Chiefs are playing for the fourth time in the past 31 months, but Week 2 will be the first of those meetings in a warm climate. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

2026 NFL Mock Draft: 6 Teams Grab QBs in First Round — Including the Cowboys?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes