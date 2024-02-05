National Football League Eagles to host Week 1 Friday game in Brazil on Sept. 6, NFL's first in South America Published Feb. 5, 2024 8:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil in Week 1 of the 2024 season, league commissioner Roger Goodell announced Monday at his annual Super Bowl week news conference.

It not only marks the NFL's inaugural regular season game in South America but also its first opening weekend game on a Friday night in more than 50 years, as it will take place on Sept. 6 one day after the NFL's Sept. 5 Thursday kickoff game and two days before the league's Sept. 8 Week 1 Sunday slate.

The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The stadium, which has a seating capacity of 47,252, is home to Brazil Serie A soccer club Corinthians. It has previously been used during the 2014 FIFA Men's World Cup and 2016 Olympics, both based in Brazil.

"The Eagles organization is honored to have been selected to play in the first-ever National Football League game in South America," team owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "With the global growth of our sport being a top priority to our league, we embrace the opportunity to grow our fanbase around the world and bring Eagles football to the 38 million sports fans in Brazil. One of the world's most culturally diverse nations, Brazil is an international melting pot, and we look forward to experiencing its warm, vibrant, and welcoming environment later this year."

The Eagles' opponent in the Brazil game has yet to be revealed. In addition to their annual home games against their fellow NFC East teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington Commanders — the Eagles also have scheduled home games next season against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

The Jaguars and Panthers will also play regular season "home" games in Europe, with the Jaguars continuing their annual tradition of playing a home game in London while the Panthers "host" one in Munich, Germany. The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will also host games in London next season.

