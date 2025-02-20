Eagles, Titans headline NFL teams that surrendered fewest total yards in 2024
The NFL may be littered with countless high-octane offenses, but there are still plenty of shutdown defenses — one of them won Super Bowl LIX.
Here are the top five defenses in the league last season in terms of total yards surrendered.
5. Houston Texans — 5,355 total yards
Team defense stats: 201.0 passing yards (sixth in the NFL), 114.0 rushing yards (11th), 315.0 total yards (fifth) and 21.9 points (14th) per game, 49.0 sacks (tied for fourth)
Best performances:
- Beat Chicago Bears 19-13 in Week 2
- Beat Dallas Cowboys 34-10 in Week 11
- Beat Miami Dolphins 20-12 in Week 15
Individual standouts:
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (five interceptions, 18 passes defended)
- S Calen Bullock (five interceptions, 11 passes defended)
- DE Danielle Hunter (12.0 sacks)
- DE Will Anderson Jr. (11.0 sacks)
- LB Henry To'oTo'o (105 combined tackles)
4. Miami Dolphins — 5,343 total yards
Team defense stats: 210.6 passing yards (ninth), 103.7 rushing yards (ninth), 314.3 total yards (fourth) and 21.4 points (10th) per game, 35.0 sacks (27th)
Best performances:
- Beat Los Angeles Rams 23-15 in Week 10
- Beat San Francisco 49ers 29-17 in Week 16
- Beat Cleveland Browns 20-3 in Week 17
Individual standouts:
- DT Zach Sieler (10.0 sacks, 55 combined tackles)
- LB Jordyn Brooks (143 combined tackles, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries)
- LB Tyrel Dodson (three interceptions in eight games)
- CB Jalen Ramsey (two interceptions, 11 passes defended)
- CB Kader Kohou (two interceptions, eight passes defended)
3. New York Jets — 5,334 total yards
Team defense stats: 192.6 passing yards (fourth), 121.1 rushing yards (17th), 313.8 total yards (third) and 23.8 points (20th) per game, 43.0 sacks (tied for 11th)
Best performances:
- Beat New England Patriots 24-3 in Week 3
- Held Denver Broncos to 10 points in Week 4
- Beat Houston Texans 21-13 in Week 9
Individual standouts:
- LB Quincy Williams (116 combined tackles, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries)
- LB Jamien Sherwood (158 combined tackles, NFL-high 98 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks)
- DE Will McDonald IV (10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles)
- S Tony Adams (one interception, six passes defended, 84 combined tackles)
- DL Quinnen Williams (6.0 sacks, 37 combined tackles)
2. Tennessee Titans — 5,291 total yards
Team defense stats: 177.3 passing yards (second), 133.9 rushing yards (26th), 311.2 total yards (second) and 27.1 points (30th) per game, 32.0 sacks (30th)
Best performances:
- Beat Miami Dolphins 31-12 in Week 4
- Beat New England Patriots 20-17 (OT) in Week 9
- Held Jacksonville Jaguars to 10 points in Week 14
Individual standouts:
- S Amani Hooker (five interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles)
- DT Jeffery Simmons (5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 76 combined tackles)
- LB Harold Landry III (9.0 sacks, 71 combined tackles)
- LB Arden Key (6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 42 combined tackles)
- LB Kenneth Murray (3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 95 combined tackles)
1. Philadelphia Eagles — 4,732 total yards
Team defense stats: 174.2 passing yards (first), 104.2 rushing yards (10th), 278.4 total yards (first) and 17.8 points (second) per game, 41.0 sacks (tied for 13th)
Best performances:
- Beat New York Giants 28-3 in Week 7
- Beat Dallas Cowboys 34-6 in Week 10
- Beat Dallas Cowboys 41-7 in Week 17
Individual standouts:
- LB Zack Baun (five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, 151 combined tackles)
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (six interceptions, 12 passes defended, one forced fumble)
- LB Nakobe Dean (3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, 128 combined tackles)
- S Reed Blankenship (four interceptions, one fumble recovery, 78 combined tackles)
- DT Jalen Carter (4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 42 combined tackles)
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
32 biggest NFL offseason questions: Will Cowboys give Micah Parsons a record deal?
2025 NFL salary cap rises significantly, projected between $277.5M and $281.5M
7 charged in burglary ring that struck Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, other star homes
-
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Where will four-time MVP play next season?
Tee Higgins, 4 other NFL players who excelled during their franchise-tag season
2025 NFL free agency: 10 big-name players who could be cap casualties
-
Shedeur Sanders might have revealed his preferred NFL team, all thanks to Madden
Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent RBs: Did Saquon, Henry change the market?
Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent WRs: 5 former Pro Bowlers are available
-
32 biggest NFL offseason questions: Will Cowboys give Micah Parsons a record deal?
2025 NFL salary cap rises significantly, projected between $277.5M and $281.5M
7 charged in burglary ring that struck Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, other star homes
-
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Where will four-time MVP play next season?
Tee Higgins, 4 other NFL players who excelled during their franchise-tag season
2025 NFL free agency: 10 big-name players who could be cap casualties
-
Shedeur Sanders might have revealed his preferred NFL team, all thanks to Madden
Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent RBs: Did Saquon, Henry change the market?
Top 10 2025 NFL free-agent WRs: 5 former Pro Bowlers are available