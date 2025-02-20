National Football League
Eagles, Titans headline NFL teams that surrendered fewest total yards in 2024
Published Feb. 20, 2025 7:48 p.m. ET

The NFL may be littered with countless high-octane offenses, but there are still plenty of shutdown defenses — one of them won Super Bowl LIX.

Here are the top five defenses in the league last season in terms of total yards surrendered.

5. Houston Texans — 5,355 total yards

Team defense stats: 201.0 passing yards (sixth in the NFL), 114.0 rushing yards (11th), 315.0 total yards (fifth) and 21.9 points (14th) per game, 49.0 sacks (tied for fourth)

Best performances: 

Individual standouts:

4. Miami Dolphins — 5,343 total yards

Team defense stats: 210.6 passing yards (ninth), 103.7 rushing yards (ninth), 314.3 total yards (fourth) and 21.4 points (10th) per game, 35.0 sacks (27th)

Best performances:

Individual standouts:

3. New York Jets — 5,334 total yards

Team defense stats: 192.6 passing yards (fourth), 121.1 rushing yards (17th), 313.8 total yards (third) and 23.8 points (20th) per game, 43.0 sacks (tied for 11th)

Best performances:

Individual standouts:

2. Tennessee Titans — 5,291 total yards

Team defense stats: 177.3 passing yards (second), 133.9 rushing yards (26th), 311.2 total yards (second) and 27.1 points (30th) per game, 32.0 sacks (30th)

Best performances:

  • Beat Miami Dolphins 31-12 in Week 4
  • Beat New England Patriots 20-17 (OT) in Week 9
  • Held Jacksonville Jaguars to 10 points in Week 14

Individual standouts:

  • S Amani Hooker (five interceptions, nine passes defended, two forced fumbles)
  • DT Jeffery Simmons (5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 76 combined tackles)
  • LB Harold Landry III (9.0 sacks, 71 combined tackles)
  • LB Arden Key (6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 42 combined tackles)
  • LB Kenneth Murray (3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 95 combined tackles)

1. Philadelphia Eagles — 4,732 total yards

Team defense stats: 174.2 passing yards (first), 104.2 rushing yards (10th), 278.4 total yards (first) and 17.8 points (second) per game, 41.0 sacks (tied for 13th)

Best performances: 

  • Beat New York Giants 28-3 in Week 7
  • Beat Dallas Cowboys 34-6 in Week 10
  • Beat Dallas Cowboys 41-7 in Week 17

Individual standouts:

  • LB Zack Baun (five forced fumbles, 3.5 sacks, 151 combined tackles)
  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (six interceptions, 12 passes defended, one forced fumble)
  • LB Nakobe Dean (3.0 sacks, one forced fumble, 128 combined tackles)
  • S Reed Blankenship (four interceptions, one fumble recovery, 78 combined tackles)
  • DT Jalen Carter (4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 42 combined tackles)

