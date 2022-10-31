National Football League Cowboys climb, Eagles hold steady in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the Cowboys and Vikings putting on offensive and defensive shows on Sunday, did they move up on the mighty Eagles, Bills and the idle Chiefs? And where do the Giants and Jets stand after getting knocked off their lofty perches?

After Week 8, here's my take on the league's top 10 teams.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-0)

The most complete team in football dominates their opponents in every phase. Whether it is Jalen Hurts and Co. lighting up the scoreboard with a mix of runs and explosive passes or the defense creating turnovers due to a ferocious pass rush or sticky coverage, the Eagles can knock off opponents in a variety of ways.

2. Buffalo Bills (6-1)

The Bills are knockout specialists behind a high-powered offense that has the capacity to put up 40-plus on any opponent. With Josh Allen dropping dimes all over the field to a talented cast of pass catchers, the Bills forced opponents to chase points against an opportunistic defense that specializes in sacking the quarterback and picking off passes. In a league built around the passing game, the Bills have assembled the perfect squad to compete at the highest level.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-2)

Andy Reid's group is laying in the cut as an ascending squad with arguably the most talented quarterback in the game. Despite evolving into a more ball control unit, the Chiefs' offensive efficiency and defensive disruption make them a title contender in the AFC.

4. Minnesota Vikings (6-1)

The wins keep piling up for the Vikings due to a rock-solid roster that features few weaknesses on either side of the ball. With Kevin O'Connell having worked wonders with Kirk Cousins on offense, the Vikings are quietly moving up the charts as a potential contender.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Credit Mike McCarthy for leaning into a blue-collar approach with America's Team. The Cowboys' decision to embrace an old-school formula of relying on the running game and a stingy defense to win games has helped this team emerge as one of the elite squads in the league.

6. Tennessee Titans (5-2)

It is never about style points when watching the Titans stack wins behind a simplistic approach, but it is hard to argue with the team's success under Mike Vrabel. The Titans routinely beat up their opponents with a run-heavy attack that dares opponents to stop Derrick Henry from running between the tackles on an assortment of power runs that enable the team to bludgeon opponents for 60 minutes.

7. New York Giants (6-2)

Despite a loss that exposed the Giants' flaws, the NFC sleepers are always a threat to win due to their no-nonsense approach. With a ball control offense and a stingy defense, the Giants win due to their opponents imploding in key moments.

8. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)

Maybe Pete Carroll knows something about winning games based on this team's success without a superstar on the roster. The Seahawks have a "team" that plays complementary football with a slept-on quarterback making solid decisions.

9. Miami Dolphins (5-3)

The Dolphins' high-octane offense is virtually unstoppable with Tua Tagovailoa dropping dimes to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill all over the field. With the offense rolling and the defense creating turnovers and splash plays, the Dolphins are climbing the ladder as a potential contender.

10. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

The run-heavy Ravens have the potential the control game behind Lamar Jackson and Co. pummeling opponents with an assortment of power runs and option plays that test the discipline of the defense. As the defense continues to improve, the Ravens will continue to move up this list as an emerging heavyweight in the AFC.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

