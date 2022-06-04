National Football League Eagles' A.J. Brown: 'Sky is the limit' for DeVonta Smith 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles shook up the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading for veteran Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown , a deal that no one saw coming.

Brown, who is heading into his fourth season, joins DeVonta Smith — the Eagles' No. 10 overall pick in 2021 — in Philly's passing attack as the top two weapons for young quarterback Jalen Hurts .

On Friday, Brown, 24, said he believes playing alongside Smith, 23, will benefit both of them and that anything is possible for the Eagles this season.

"I think the sky is the limit for Smitty. I’m excited for him in Year Two, I’m excited [for] the step he takes," Brown said. "He’s a really good route runner. Guys early on in their career — first year, Year Two — they’re still developing. And he can run every route in the route tree. So it’s just a few [nuances], little things that we all can get better at and then just keep tuning up our game and keep developing."

"It takes the pressure off the other guy," Brown added. "In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver one, and he’s going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate, you know? So, just taking pressure off each other. And even being on the same side, so you can’t really double — that’s great having another great wideout beside you."

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East last season with a 9-8 record. Smith led the Eagles with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, just one year after earning the Biletnikoff Award and MVP honors in the CFP National Championship Game for Alabama.

Brown led the Titans in receiving the past three seasons. His numbers were slightly diminished last year (63 catches, 869 yards, five touchdowns) while playing through injury and seeing Tennessee's passing attack take a step back. His 16.19 average per catch over the past three seasons trails only Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark in the NFL (min. 150 receptions). Brown also has 24 receiving TDs during that span. DK Metcalf (29) is the only player from the 2019 draft class with more.

