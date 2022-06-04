National Football League
Eagles' A.J. Brown: 'Sky is the limit' for DeVonta Smith Eagles' A.J. Brown: 'Sky is the limit' for DeVonta Smith
National Football League

Eagles' A.J. Brown: 'Sky is the limit' for DeVonta Smith

2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles shook up the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft by trading for veteran Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown, a deal that no one saw coming.

Brown, who is heading into his fourth season, joins DeVonta Smith — the Eagles' No. 10 overall pick in 2021 — in Philly's passing attack as the top two weapons for young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

On Friday, Brown, 24, said he believes playing alongside Smith, 23, will benefit both of them and that anything is possible for the Eagles this season. 

"I think the sky is the limit for Smitty. I’m excited for him in Year Two, I’m excited [for] the step he takes," Brown said. "He’s a really good route runner. Guys early on in their career — first year, Year Two — they’re still developing. And he can run every route in the route tree. So it’s just a few [nuances], little things that we all can get better at and then just keep tuning up our game and keep developing."

"It takes the pressure off the other guy," Brown added. "In my opinion, Smitty is a wide receiver one, and he’s going against a cornerback No. 2, I expect Smitty to dominate, you know? So, just taking pressure off each other. And even being on the same side, so you can’t really double — that’s great having another great wideout beside you."

The Eagles finished second in the NFC East last season with a 9-8 record. Smith led the Eagles with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, just one year after earning the Biletnikoff Award and MVP honors in the CFP National Championship Game for Alabama.

Brown led the Titans in receiving the past three seasons. His numbers were slightly diminished last year (63 catches, 869 yards, five touchdowns) while playing through injury and seeing Tennessee's passing attack take a step back. His 16.19 average per catch over the past three seasons trails only Mike Williams (16.78) for the best mark in the NFL (min. 150 receptions). Brown also has 24 receiving TDs during that span. DK Metcalf (29) is the only player from the 2019 draft class with more.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Cowboys' Lawrence, Parsons battling for sack supremacy
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Lawrence, Parsons battling for sack supremacy

23 hours ago
Geno Smith has early lead over Drew Lock in Seahawks' QB race
National Football League

Geno Smith has early lead over Drew Lock in Seahawks' QB race

1 day ago
Derwin James to set tone for retooled Chargers defense
National Football League

Derwin James to set tone for retooled Chargers defense

1 day ago
Frank Gore signs one-day contract to retire with 49ers
National Football League

Frank Gore signs one-day contract to retire with 49ers

2 days ago
Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly retiring after 17 seasons
National Football League

Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly retiring after 17 seasons

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes