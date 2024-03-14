National Football League
DT D.J. Reader reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Lions
Mar. 14, 2024

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is heading to another playoff contender. Reader has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media reported Thursday.

Reader's new contract is reportedly for two years and worth up to $27.25 million with over $9 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Reader spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and is a well-regarded run stopper who should help bolster a Lions rushing defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2023. 

Last season, he totaled 1.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and 34 combined tackles, but he missed the last few weeks of the regular season after suffering a torn quad muscle in December.

Reader, 29, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans.

