DT D.J. Reader reportedly agrees to two-year deal with Lions
Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader is heading to another playoff contender. Reader has reportedly agreed to a deal with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media reported Thursday.
Reader's new contract is reportedly for two years and worth up to $27.25 million with over $9 million guaranteed.
The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Reader spent the past four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and is a well-regarded run stopper who should help bolster a Lions rushing defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2023.
Last season, he totaled 1.0 sacks, one fumble recovery and 34 combined tackles, but he missed the last few weeks of the regular season after suffering a torn quad muscle in December.
Reader, 29, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
Biggest winners, losers from NFC East in opening days of NFL free agency
NFL free agency by the numbers: Who won big during tampering period?
-
Marvin Harrison Jr. to Cards, J.J. McCarthy to Broncos, other top NFL Draft fits
The Vikings' QB succession plan is already taking shape. What's next for them?
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
-
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Hunter Renfrow among four players cut by Raiders
Top remaining NFL free agents: Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith headline list
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
-
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
Biggest winners, losers from NFC East in opening days of NFL free agency
NFL free agency by the numbers: Who won big during tampering period?
-
Marvin Harrison Jr. to Cards, J.J. McCarthy to Broncos, other top NFL Draft fits
The Vikings' QB succession plan is already taking shape. What's next for them?
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
-
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Hunter Renfrow among four players cut by Raiders
Top remaining NFL free agents: Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith headline list
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place