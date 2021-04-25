National Football League Colin Cowherd's Hollywood movie posters for 2021 NFL Draft QB prospects 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's blockbuster event is drawing near.

Beginning Thursday, the league will roll out the red carpet and college football's brightest stars will don the flashiest of suits, as they wait for their name to be called on draft night.

So, like with any marquee event, the draft deserves fanfare, and Colin Cowherd took it upon himself to develop Hollywood movie posters for the top five NFL quarterback prospects expected to go in the first round.

Let's see what Cowherd cooked up:

The QB: Trevor Lawrence

The Movie: "The Natural"

What Colin said: "This was a pretty easy one for us. This was the first one that we came up with. How about this, "The Natural?" The arm, the size, the personality, the demeanor, the hair – he looks like a star quarterback. The maturity – he just got married. He’s been in the spotlight for years – never a problem. Trevor Lawrence is "The Natural."

The QB: Zach Wilson

The Movie: "The Titanic"

What Colin said: "The Jets have been an iceberg for a lot of people. There is a ‘wow’ factor that everyone is talking about ... but they have drafted five quarterbacks. The last five, none have worked. One has worked ever: Joe Namath is the only first-round quarterback. There is talent, there's ‘wow' factor, there's buzz – but it worries me."

The QB: Trey Lance

The Movie: "Good Will Hunting"

What Colin said: "Trey Lance is interesting. People that have met him brag about him. Super smart. Huge ceiling. We just don't know much about Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Is the movie poster for Trey Lance, "Good Will Hunting?" We didn't know who Damon was. We didn't know who Ben was. We didn't know anything. We hadn't really seen them in anything. Then 20 years later, they are legends. This is what we say about Trey Lance. People are saying – that I trust – his ceiling is no lower than Trevor Lawrence. Mature, big, capable. We just don't know enough about him yet."

The QB: Justin Fields

The movie: "Iron Man"

What Colin said: "Now Justin Fields is interesting. Remember when Robert Downey was cast in superhero movies? He had a checkered past. Nobody knew if he was family-friendly. Is he a superhero? Everybody loves Robert Downey. "Iron Man." The critics never love superhero movies, but if you ask Ohio State fans they love him. If you ask fans in the media they love him. ... Justin Fields is Iron Man. I think he's gonna be a hit. There's a Robert Downey quality where there is a lot of questions about this and that and this, but in the end, I think we are going to look up and go, 'Yeah it's a perfect fit. Of course, that guy is a good NFL quarterback.'"

The QB: Mac Jones

The movie: "A Beautiful Mind"

What Colin said: "A Beautiful Mind." They say he's the smartest player of all time. Mac Jones. 4.0 at Alabama. Three years and graduated. Honestly, it's becoming iconic and legendary. He sees things that others don't. It's the beautiful mind."

Check out Colin's entire breakdown below:

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.