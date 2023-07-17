National Football League
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he will 'break 2,000 yards next year'
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he will 'break 2,000 yards next year'

Updated Jul. 17, 2023 4:16 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins enter the 2023 NFL season with a lot to prove.

Coming off a 9-8 campaign, which concluded with a wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills, the organization will look to take the next step this upcoming season, which starts with the health of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who missed time last year after suffering multiple concussions.

With a talent crop of wide receivers, led by All-Pro Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have the personnel to be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. In fact, Hill is looking to take his game to another level in 2023, saying he will break the 2,000-yard receiving mark, which hasn't been done yet in the NFL.

The NFL record for receiving yards in a single season was set by former Detroit Lions star Calvin Johnson, who totaled 1,964 yards back in 2012. Hill, who has already topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in five of his seven NFL seasons, was on pace to reach the 2,000-yard mark in 2022, but injuries to Tagovailoa slowed his progress.

On Monday's episode of "The Carton Show," Craig Carton and former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress discussed the likelihood that Hill can accomplish his goal of recording 2,000 receiving yards this season.

"Have you seen who your quarterback is?" Carton questioned. "You ain't getting 2,000 yards, and you ain't winning a Super Bowl with Tua as your quarterback." 

Yes, that's right, not only did Hill throw out a bold statement about topping the 2,000-yard mark, but he also added that the Dolphins were going to win the Super Bowl.

Hill does have a Super Bowl ring to his name as the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy back in 2020 after K.C. defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. But if his goal is to win another Super Bowl, Burress questions why he chose to leave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the first place.

"If Tyreek Hill wants to get 2,000 yards and win a Super Bowl, he never should have left Kansas City," Burress said. "He had the most targets in the NFL ahead of Stefon Diggs, but he said they weren't making him the No. 1 wide receiver. Two thousand yards with the Miami Dolphins is not going to happen." 

National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tyreek Hill
