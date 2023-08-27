Dolphins WR Daewood Davis released from hospital after suffering injury vs. Jaguars
Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Daewood Davis was released from a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of Miami’s preseason game against the Jaguars on Saturday night.
The Dolphins announced Sunday that Davis will travel back to South Florida with the team.
Davis was trying to catch a pass from James Blackman in the fourth quarter when he took a hard hit from Jacksonville’s Dequan Jackson, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Davis remained down on the field motionless, was carted off in an immobilized position and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.
The Dolphins later updated that Davis, who is from Hollywood, Florida, was conscious and had movement in all of his extremities.
After Davis was carted off, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson spoke on the field and agreed to stop the game with 8:32 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars leading 31-18.
"The emotional roller coaster was real just because there was a lot of guys in the game, including himself, that people, really his teammates, were pumped for — to be in the game and get opportunities to make plays," McDaniel said after the game. "And there’s not really a playbook for things of that nature. You could see in the collective faces of both teams their mind wasn’t on playing football at all. So (I) thought it was inappropriate to play football."
Reporting by The Associated Press.
