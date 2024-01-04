National Football League Dolphins DC Vic Fangio says Bills QB Josh Allen is 'new John Elway on steroids' Updated Jan. 4, 2024 4:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Prior to last week's 56-19 loss against the Ravens, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio stated the only viable comparison for Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is none other than Michael Vick.

Now, ahead of Sunday's critical matchup against the Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m. ET), Fangio is comparing the opposing quarterback to a legendary Hall of Fame signal-caller.

"This guy is the new John Elway on steroids," Fangio told reporters Thursday while referring to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, before pausing to clarify, "and I don't mean he's taking steroids."

Fangio coached against the Broncos' legend earlier in his career. Elway later hired Fangio as Denver's head coach in 2019, where he compiled a 19-30 record during a three-year run.

"[Allen and Elway] are very similar," Fangio explained. "Different body types. Different running styles, but [they present] the same problems, for sure. Allen is just a beast of a guy, a physical specimen. Like John Elway was in the mid-80s to the mid-90s … [Allen] is just bigger, faster, cannon for an arm, tough. He's a dude."

Back in Week 4, Allen demolished the Dolphins' defense. He completed 21 of his 25 pass attempts for 320 yards with four touchdowns, and added a rushing score. Nonetheless, Allen has struggled in the passing game over the previous four weeks and has racked up a career-high 16 interceptions this season.

The outcome of Sunday night's game will have playoff implications for both teams, as the AFC East title has not yet been decided, even though the Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth. As a result, the Bills are at risk of missing the postseason, but can still clinch the division with a win and also with the assistance of outcomes from other games in Week 18.

Allen is 3-0 against Fangio in his career, and 10-2 against the Dolphins overall. In order to flip the script on the Bills signal-caller, Miami must bounce back from last week's huge defensive setback against Baltimore.

