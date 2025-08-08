Is There Overtime in the NFL Preseason? Rules Explained for 2025
Overtime is a familiar part of NFL games during the regular season and playoffs - but what about the preseason? As teams gear up for the 2025 NFL season, many fans are wondering if tied preseason games head into overtime or simply end in a draw. Keep reading for what you need to know about overtime in the NFL preseason.
Chargers win AFC West, Packers make NFC Wild Card over Bears in Colin's latest NFL predictions | The Herd
Is there overtime in the NFL preseason?
No, there is no overtime in the NFL preseason games. Overtime was eliminated from NFL preseason games in 2021. If a game is still tied at the end of regulation, it simply ends in a draw and no extra period is played.
Why is there not overtime in the NFL preseason?
Because preseason games don’t impact the official standings and are meant primarily for preparation, the league prioritized player safety in its decision. With the regular season already stretching longer than in years past, reducing unnecessary risk during August made practical sense.
When was the last NFL preseason game to end in a tie?
So far in the 2025 NFL preseason, there has been one tie in the Raiders vs. Seahawks game on August 8, 2025.
-
Mishandling Of Micah Parsons Latest Case Of Jerry Jones Choosing Headlines Over Wins
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
Inside Commanders’ Plans to Unleash Deebo Samuel: ‘It'll Be Huge' for Jayden Daniels
Who Are The 10 Best WR Duos Entering The 2025 NFL Season?
Teddy Bridgewater Opens Up About Coaching Suspension, 'Excited' For Bucs Opportunity
-
Which 10 NFL Rookies Are Set To Make an Impact During The 2025 Season?
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons Dispute: ‘This Is Frustrating for Everybody'
Giants QB Russell Wilson Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong: ‘I Never Lack Confidence’
-
Mishandling Of Micah Parsons Latest Case Of Jerry Jones Choosing Headlines Over Wins
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
Inside Commanders’ Plans to Unleash Deebo Samuel: ‘It'll Be Huge' for Jayden Daniels
Who Are The 10 Best WR Duos Entering The 2025 NFL Season?
Teddy Bridgewater Opens Up About Coaching Suspension, 'Excited' For Bucs Opportunity
-
Which 10 NFL Rookies Are Set To Make an Impact During The 2025 Season?
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons Dispute: ‘This Is Frustrating for Everybody'
Giants QB Russell Wilson Aims to Prove Doubters Wrong: ‘I Never Lack Confidence’