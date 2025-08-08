National Football League Is There Overtime in the NFL Preseason? Rules Explained for 2025 Updated Aug. 8, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Overtime is a familiar part of NFL games during the regular season and playoffs - but what about the preseason? As teams gear up for the 2025 NFL season, many fans are wondering if tied preseason games head into overtime or simply end in a draw. Keep reading for what you need to know about overtime in the NFL preseason.

Is there overtime in the NFL preseason?

No, there is no overtime in the NFL preseason games. Overtime was eliminated from NFL preseason games in 2021. If a game is still tied at the end of regulation, it simply ends in a draw and no extra period is played.

Why is there not overtime in the NFL preseason?

Because preseason games don’t impact the official standings and are meant primarily for preparation, the league prioritized player safety in its decision. With the regular season already stretching longer than in years past, reducing unnecessary risk during August made practical sense.

When was the last NFL preseason game to end in a tie?

So far in the 2025 NFL preseason, there has been one tie in the Raiders vs. Seahawks game on August 8, 2025.

