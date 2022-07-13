National Football League Does Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott belong among top 10 running backs? 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ezekiel Elliott's fall from super-stardom has been well-documented.

Three seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 was widely regarded as one of the best backs in the NFL. But entering the 2022 season, the three-time Pro Bowler was listed outside the top 10 at his position, according to a poll of the league's players and executives.

His downtrend has been a disappointing development for fans in the Big D. But according to a diehard member of the Dallas faithful, Elliott is ranked right where he should be.

"Last I'd looked, Pro Football Focus graded Zeke's season 33rd-best in the National Football League, and I didn't have a big problem with that," Skip Bayless said Wednesday on "Undisputed."

Bayless didn't even agree with Elliott's placement in the honorable mentions list.

"I was shocked [to see Zeke at 12]," he admitted. "I was prepared for the shame I was going to feel for him, and because of him not being anywhere to be found on this list. I don't think he's even honorable mention.

"As a rookie, he averaged 109 yards per game. Those numbers have fallen steadily to 98, 96 85, 65 then 59. In six years, he’s gone from 109 to 59, that's a 50-yard drop. A 50-yard drop? This decline tells you that you're in free fall. It's not going to get better. He hit the running back wall. … They're stuck with him, and Tony Pollard doesn't get enough carries."

Shannon Sharpe agreed with Bayless.

"He's not better than any of the guys in the top 10," Sharpe claimed.

"It took Zeke 17 games to get 1,002 yards. In his prime, he was getting 1,000 yards in 10, 11 games. He was 16th in rushing yards per game, he dipped below 60 yards last season. He was on a Hall-of-Fame arc. That guy doesn't exist anymore ….It's not coming back. For the amount of money that he's making, it's disappointing."

