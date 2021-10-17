Green Bay Packers Does Aaron Rodgers really own the Chicago Bears? The stats are quite telling 51 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"I still own you!"

Aaron Rodgers sent a strong message to Chicago Bears fans after his short touchdown run helped seal Green Bay's 24-14 victory at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Rodgers found a clever way to wriggle himself free from the NFL's new taunting mandates by directing his insults away from the Bears, and toward the hoards of fans who supported them.

As longtime foes in the NFC North, Rodgers certainly has gotten the best of Chicago during his chapter in the NFL's longest-running rivalry. The Packers' win Sunday was Rodgers' ninth victory in his past 10 starts against the Bears.

And though it came in the heat of the moment, and was riddled with fiery emotion, Rodgers' claim has substantial evidence to back its bearings.

Rodgers has held a dominance over ChiTown that dates back to his initial days in Wisconsin.

Last season's MVP is now 22-5 against the Bears in his career, and sports a noteworthy 11-3 record at Soldier Field.

His TD-to-INT ratio: An incredible 57-12 through the 27 outings, good for a rate of better than 4-to-1. Those eye-popping stats are no doubt a key factor in the Packers' recent stranglehold on the rivalry.

And on this day in particular, Rodgers again put the team on his back in a riveting slugfest.

Things didn't start well for the Packers, who faced an early 7-0 deficit after Justin Fields led Chicago on an eight-play, 80-yards touchdown drive.

But Rodgers seems to kick things into an extra gear when playing the Bears, and he turned his defense's clutch takeaway into points, dropping a shovel pass into Allen Lazard's lap for a game-tying TD.

The Pack was off and running from there.

Mason Crosby hit a 39-yard field goal before the first half culminated, and Rodgers found Aaron Jones in the flat for a TD to open the second half.

Fields' squad responded late in the fourth with a well-orchestrated scoring drive, but Rodgers got the last laugh – tossing this dime to Davante Adams:

That led to Rodgers' 6-yard TD scamper … and that unforgettable message for the Chicago faithful.

Rodgers' final numbers were pure efficiency: 195 yards through the air on a 17-for-23 clip, while throwing for two TDs.

Green Bay, meanwhile, improved to 5-1 on the season, while Rodgers himself purchased another stake of real estate in the Windy City.

Get more from Green Bay Packers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.