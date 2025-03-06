National Football League DK Metcalf next team odds: Chargers, Patriots favored to land star WR Published Mar. 6, 2025 11:45 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

DK Metcalf wants out of the Pacific Northwest.

On Wednesday, the Seahawks' star wideout requested a trade from the organization where he's spent the first six years of his career. According to multiple reports, Metcalf hopes to land with a Super Bowl contender.

With that, the 27-year-old immediately becomes the top wide receiver on the market.

Let's check out the odds for where he will land as of March 6 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

DK Metcalf next team

Seahawks: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Chargers: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Patriots: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Texans: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Raiders: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Steelers: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Broncos: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Giants: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Seattle selected Metcalf with the 64th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and since then, he's been nothing but a workhorse for the Seahawks, missing just three games in six seasons.

Metcalf has had at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six professional seasons, and has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his name.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2023.

Metcalf has one year and $18 million remaining on a three-year, $72 million extension he signed in 2022.

The current odds favor the Seahawks to either keep Metcalf or ship him to Jim Harbaugh's Chargers or Mike Vrabel's Patriots.

The Chargers' passing attack was middle-of-the-pack last season, checking in at 19th (213.5 passing yards per game).

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has had at least one 1,000-yard receiver in three of his five professional seasons, including two in 2021 (Mike Williams and Keenan Allen). Last season, it was Ladd McConkey who led L.A. in receiving yards with 1,149.

The Patriots, however, have not had the same success in the passing game in recent years.

New England has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2019, when Julian Edelman racked up 1,117 receiving yards catching passes from Tom Brady.

Hunter Henry led the Pats in receiving yards last season with 674.

