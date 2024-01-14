National Football League Disaster in Dallas could push Mike McCarthy out. Is Bill Belichick next for Cowboys? Updated Jan. 14, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

They are used to pain and disappointment in Dallas. It's become as much a part of their winters as Super Bowls used to be. They know the red carpet is always likely to get pulled out from under their feet every year by the Cowboys just as they start to believe.

But this was something different. This one was worse. This really might have been their best opportunity in nearly three decades to get to a Super Bowl.

And it's hard to imagine that Jerry Jones will let this go without making somebody pay.

That's why all eyes and ears will be on the team's 81-year-old owner in the coming days, after his Cowboys' bitter, unexpected, inexcusable, 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card playoffs on Sunday. He made it clear he handed his coach, Mike McCarthy, a team that was, in his words, "certainly capable of winning the whole thing." And he saw them set up for two potential home games, in a stadium where they had won 16 straight games.

Then he sat there, with cameras on him, watching them blow it in spectacular fashion. That's why McCarthy is suddenly sitting on the hottest seat in the country.

And Bill Belichick might be sitting by his phone.

How could Jones not wonder if someone like Belichick could do better with this team, after watching McCarthy's mess on Sunday afternoon? He earned every bit of criticism he will get for this, too. His team looked unprepared for everything the Packers threw at them, right from the start of the game. It started with an offense — his baby, with his play-calling — looking incredibly out of sync at the start, despite being in a stadium where they won games by an average score of 37-16.

But Dak Prescott, his MVP-caliber quarterback, went into a shell before padding his stats after the game was long out of reach (210 of his 403 yards came in the fourth quarter). And CeeDee Lamb, his No. 1 receiver — his only reliable weapon all year long — almost completely disappeared, catching seven passes for just 51 yards in the first three quarters. Prescott and Lamb looked like strangers early in the game. Lamb had two drops on the first three passes thrown his way. And the dynamic duo seemed to be deep in discussion after every play.

But they weren't nearly the disaster that the defense was. The self-described "best defense in the National Football League," led by Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator everyone seems to want to hire as a head coach, was absolutely embarrassed by these upstart Packers. They gave up 415 total yards. The 48 points are the most they've allowed in the playoffs in franchise history. Aaron Jones ran through them for 118 yards and three touchdowns. And first-year starting Packers quarterback Jordan Love (16 of 21, 272 yards, 3 touchdowns) just picked them apart.

The frequency with which receivers were wide open in the secondary, with no Cowboys defenders within 20 yards of them, was stunning — including the 38-yard, exclamation point touchdown pass to tight end Luke Musgrave in the fourth quarter. The secondary — all season one of the NFL's best — looked confused. The pass rush — also one of the NFL's best — couldn't get to Love with a map. Brandon Aubrey, their near-perfect kicker, even doinked an extra point off the upright.

In the biggest game, with everything laid out in front of them, literally nothing went right. McCarthy was out-coached by Matt LaFleur, his successor in Green Bay, in every phase.

In normal circumstances, maybe in another city, an argument could be made that McCarthy deserves another shot. After all, he has led the Cowboys to 12-5 records in each of the last three regular seasons. But that's not how they measure success in Dallas — not with an octogenarian oilman for an owner who has been chasing a title since he was 53 years old. What stands out more than anything is that in three trips to the playoffs in Dallas, McCarthy has one win and has still not gotten past the divisional round.

Belichick hasn't exactly set the league on fire since Tom Brady retired, but no one doubts his ability to coach a championship team. His six shiny championship rings as head coach of the New England Patriots, plus two more as defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, are more than enough of a resume for an owner who needs and demands to win now.

And don't overlook this fact: Bill Parcells, Belichick's old boss, loved working for Jones. He raved about him as a boss when no one thought Jones was a good one. If Belichick is looking for a championship-ready team in a good situation, you can bet Parcells would be willing to point him toward Dallas.

Would Jerry Jones do it? After this, he has to consider it, right? He's always defied his reputation by being far too patient with coaches, keeping them far too long. But he's never actually said that he's sticking with McCarthy. When he was asked a week ago if McCarthy would be back, he said "We'll see how each game goes." Even when he was given a chance to clarify that on the radio two days later, he praised McCarthy, saying "I couldn't be more pleased with what he's done."

But he never actually said "Yes."

Now, he clearly has a decision to make. McCarthy came to Dallas with a reputation of wilting in the playoffs, with a belief from many that he should've won far more championships than just one in 13 years with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback. His playoff record now is just 11-11 overall.

And this one was bad — about as bad as any they've seen in Dallas in ages. Even Jones might realize it could be impossible to sell his fans — or even his team — on one more year of McCarthy at the helm. Not when one of the greatest coaches of all time is out there, available, ready to make one last run at a championship with someone.

Jones believes he had the team in place. He could have most of it back again next season.

All that might be missing in his championship formula is the right coach.

Ralph Vacchiano is the NFC East reporter for FOX Sports, covering the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

