Dick Butkus' journey to verification, Twitter awesomeness

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus is here to stay … on Twitter.

When it comes to Chicago sports royalty, Butkus is near the top of the hierarchy.

Butkus played linebacker for the Bears for the entirety of his nine-year NFL career (1965–1973). He was twice named Defensive Player of the Year, was a five-time first-team All-Pro performer and was an eight-time Pro Bowler, who, at the conclusion of his career, saw his No. 51 jersey retired by the franchise.

He was named to both the NFL's 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, and his No. 50 jersey was also retired by the Illinois Fighting Illini.

But in 2022, the 79-year-old legend is tackling social media.

It all started on Dec. 21, when Butkus first realized that his Twitter handle was missing a specific decoration.

From then on, Butkus made it his mission to earn a blue checkmark, even developing his own hashtag in the process.

At one point in the verification journey, Butkus attributed his struggles to Green Bay Packers fans, guessing that they are likely behind the debacle to add legitimacy to his Twitter account.

What's more, he even poked fun directly at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who recently claimed to "own" the Bears.

January proved difficult for Butkus, but after a few more days spent distraught over the state of things …

… he was finally verified on Jan. 21.

With his newfound power, he immediately took another shot at none other than Rodgers.

The celebration didn't stop there.

Marvelous.

Then, on Jan. 22, Rodgers and the Packers fell to San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the NFC Championship Game, and Butkus didn't waste time taking to the Internet to share his reasoning for Green Bay's loss.

The Twitter world is still awaiting a response from Rodgers.

But until then, Butkus' tweets will surely keep the masses occupied.

