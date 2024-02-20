National Football League
Detroit Lions releasing veteran DB Tracy Walker
National Football League

Detroit Lions releasing veteran DB Tracy Walker

Published Feb. 20, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker posted a goodbye message to his Instagram account Tuesday, which saw him express appreciation to the fan base for supporting him over the past six years.

It was later reported by ESPN that Detroit was indeed releasing Walker. 

Walker totaled one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defended and 59 combined tackles for the Lions, whom he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with; Detroit selected Walker with the No. 82 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana.

The defensive back's 2023 campaign came after his 2022 one was cut short due to an Achilles injury suffered in Week 3. Walker previously signed a three-year, $25 million extension with the Lions in the 2022 offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lions won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history at 12-5 last season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card and divisional rounds.

In the wake of releasing Walker, which clears roughly $5.5 million, Detroit now has roughly $50 million in cap space this offseason.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Detroit Lions
Tracy Walker III
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB

Russell Wilson next team odds: Steelers new favorites to land Broncos QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes