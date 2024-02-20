National Football League Detroit Lions releasing veteran DB Tracy Walker Published Feb. 20, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker posted a goodbye message to his Instagram account Tuesday, which saw him express appreciation to the fan base for supporting him over the past six years.

It was later reported by ESPN that Detroit was indeed releasing Walker.

Walker totaled one sack, one forced fumble, two passes defended and 59 combined tackles for the Lions, whom he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with; Detroit selected Walker with the No. 82 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana.

The defensive back's 2023 campaign came after his 2022 one was cut short due to an Achilles injury suffered in Week 3. Walker previously signed a three-year, $25 million extension with the Lions in the 2022 offseason.

The Lions won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history at 12-5 last season and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card and divisional rounds.

In the wake of releasing Walker, which clears roughly $5.5 million, Detroit now has roughly $50 million in cap space this offseason.

