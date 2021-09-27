Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr has transformed Raiders into serious contenders to win AFC West 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

An overtime win, a road win over a reigning division champ and another overtime win, this time in comeback fashion — welcome to the first three weeks of the Las Vegas Raiders' 2021 campaign.

And like a flower that busts its way through the soil, the Raiders seemed primed to keep rising, blooming and spreading their petals as the rest of the league watches. The trials they've gone through have prepped them to do just that.

These Raiders are unlike any we've seen before. They opened their brand-new dwelling, Allegiant Stadium, to Raider Nation in 2021 after COVID kept its doors closed in 2020.

Derek Carr is playing some of the best football of his life and currently leads the league in passing yards with 1,203. The defense, led by behemoths up front such as Carl Nassib and Maxx Crosby (most QB pressures, with 21), ranks seventh in total tackles, with 223. And we'd be remiss to not mention Jon Gruden's playcalling efficacy at the helm.

But Gruden's brilliance is only as good as the vessel for his schematics, and right now, Derek Carr is the quintessential conductor for the Raiders' orchestra.

For more up-to-date news on all things Raiders, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Shannon Sharpe thinks his heroics will be able to airlift Las Vegas to a playoff spot.

"Derek Carr has been sensational," Sharpe said on Monday's episode of "Undisputed." "He's leading the league in passing yards, averaging 401 per game, and he's first in pass plays of 20 yards or more.

"He has weapons: Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs, Edwards has been sensational. Josh Jacobs is out, Peyton Barber comes in, gives them 100 yards rushing. Carr's making all the plays. It's the first time he's had three straight games of 375 yards and two-plus TDs. Right now, they're definitely going to make the playoffs."

For more up-to-date news on all things "Undisputed," click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Skip Bayless took it a step further.

"Derek Carr played like an MVP [on Sunday]," Bayless said. "Derek Carr's been clutch. How about the throw to Bryan Edwards at the end the [Dolphins] game? Just big-time touch and feel — ‘I’ll just flip it up and let him run under it.' He was double-covered, and he still got open.

"Carr's always been clutch. He should be leading the MVP race right now."

Carr has certainly flashed his clutch gene this season. He remained poised in a back-and-forth home opener against the Ravens, leading his squad to 17 points in the fourth quarter after entering the period down seven.

With the ball at his team's 25-yard line and 37 seconds left in regulation, Carr guided his troupe downfield for a game-tying field goal.

In the OT period, he displayed outstanding perseverance in a mentally taxing six-minute stretch. On the first possession, Raider Nation thought it secured a win after Carr connected with Edwards on a deep go route. Edwards stretched toward the goal line on what looked to the naked eye like the dagger.

But it wasn't.

The ball was placed on the 1-yard line, and after a penalty pushed them back to the 6, Carr hurled an interception, shifting momentum back in the Ravens' direction. But Nassib re-reversed the trend shortly thereafter, pouncing on Lamar Jackson and jarring the ball loose.

On the ensuing possession, Carr put the INT firmly out of his mind and shut the door on Baltimore.

In Week 3, Carr found himself under center in another overtime period. He guided his platoon on another scoring trek capped off by a Daniel Carlson field goal. The Dolphins responded with three of their own, but the Raiders would not be denied on the game's final drive.

Carr led a points expedition again, draining ample time and providing Carlson with a 22-yard chip shot to seal it as the clock expired.

Carlson notched the game winner, but Carr was the catalyst behind it all — as he has been all season.

Las Vegas is the first team to collect multiple victories against teams that notched at least 10 wins last season. The Raiders currently lead the league in total offense (471 yards per game), and they are the first team since 1995 to win two overtime games in Weeks 1-3.

Meanwhile, Carr's 1,203 passing yards are the most by a Raiders QB and the fourth-most by any QB in league history through Week 3.

The Raiders will undoubtedly want to rid themselves of the extra wear and tear that come with OT ball, and if they can improve their fortitude on defense, Carr looks more than capable of providing his team sufficient points for wins.

And that just might be enough to land an MVP trophy in Carr's possession.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Las Vegas Raiders Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.