National Football League Why the 49ers will likely extend or trade Deebo Samuel 19 mins ago

If recent history is any indication, Deebo Samuel is about to get paid. The only question is by whom.

The San Francisco 49ers’ star wide receiver has been open about wanting a new deal, recently resorting to scrubbing his Instagram account of references to his team. Niners officials have said they budgeted an extension for Samuel, but they're reportedly now willing to listen to trade offers.

Nick Wright noted there’s been a shift in how NFL teams deal with their disgruntled star players, and he thus expects Samuel to cash in soon.

"I don’t know how much the throwing fits on social media thing matters," Wright said. "But I do think rightly or wrongly, teams are afraid of star players being unhappy in the locker room. And they would rather trade that player than deal with potential upheaval during the year. We always knew quarterbacks had that type of juice. It’s very interesting to see other star players have that type of juice."

Deebo Samuel could force his way out of San Francisco

Two notable examples from this offseason are wideouts Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, safety Jamal Adams and receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among others from the past three years. All of them, like Samuel, were All-Pros. They also were under contract when they were traded to new teams, who in turn signed them to bigger pacts.

The Packers initially placed the franchise tag on Adams, against his will, and could have continued negotiating an extension, waited for him to report, or opt for the rare holdout. They instead honored his wish to play for the Raiders. Hill responded to Adams getting more money by asking for a bump in pay, and the Chiefs responded by shipping him to the Dolphins.

"Rather than dealing with the potential distraction, they moved them," Wright said. "There once was time where you could be a great player in the NFL and be disgruntled because you were underpaid and teams were not afraid of that at all. It seems like that is bending in the other direction."

Fellow All-Pro Stefon Diggs wasn’t said to be upset with the Bills, yet they quickly granted his request for a raise.

Samuel has only three years of service time, which is earlier than when all the aforementioned players signed their second contract. He’s also already 26 years old, and his body seemingly experiences more wear and tear because he moonlights as a running back for San Francisco. Expressing urgency for a new deal could ultimately force action from the 49ers.

"I think rattling the cage a bit and making some noise is effective," Wright said," because it would appear, if you’re a great player, the team will either pay you or move you to a team that will pay you."

