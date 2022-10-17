National Football League
DeAndre Hopkins responds after Jack Easterby let go by Houston Texans
18 mins ago

DeAndre Hopkins had a lot to celebrate Monday.

The star Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was added back to the team's active roster after serving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. He also got a piece of enjoyable news from his old team.

The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby on Monday. Easterby's controversial promotion to the role predated the team's shocking April 2020 trade of Hopkins to the Cardinals by four months, and Easterby was later reported to be a major advocate within the Texans' front office for trading Hopkins.

The news of Easterby's dismissal was first reported by ESPN.

Hopkins later commented on an Instagram post about Easterby's departure:

Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the New England Patriots for several years in jobs such as chaplain and character coach. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.

He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.

Easterby and the Texans drew criticism in 2021 when they ignored a search firm’s recommendations and instead hired former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new GM. Andre Johnson, the team’s all-time leading receiver, was among those who publicly criticized Easterby and his power in the organization.

Johnson also posted on Instagram about Easterby's firing, and many former Texans players — including Hopkins and his current Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt — responded to the legendary wideout's post.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

