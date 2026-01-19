Bills' Next Head Coach Odds: Brian Daboll Favored; McDaniel, Tomlin Near Top

It took another disappointing NFL postseason loss — one that meant the Bills would miss the Super Bowl yet again — for Buffalo to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

After eight playoff appearances in nine seasons, a 98-50 regular-season record and five AFC East titles, the team parted with the veteran head coach. The announcement came two days after the Bills fell 30-33 to the Broncos in this year's Divisional Round.

Now that McDermott is out, the odds for the organization's next head coach are up.

Here's the latest at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 19, including information about a few names on the list.

Buffalo Bills' next head coach odds

Brian Daboll (former Giants HC): +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Klint Kubiak (Seahawks DC): +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Joe Brady (Bills OC): +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Mike McDaniel (former Dolphins HC): +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Mike McCarthy (former Cowboys HC): +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Mike LaFleur (Rams OC): +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Brian Flores (Vikings DC):+650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Bill Belichick (UNC HC): +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mike Tomlin (former Steelers HC): +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Jesse Minter (Chargers DC): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Here's what to know about the Bills' coaching oddsboard:

Brian to Buffalo?: The shortest odds belong to Brian Daboll, the former Giants' head coach who was fired by New York last November after four seasons in the Big Apple. At the time of his firing, Daboll's Giants were an underwhelming 2-8. He posted an overall record of 20-40-1 in New York. However, prior to leading the Giants, Daboll served as offensive coordinator for the Bills for four seasons, and is often credited with the development of Josh Allen coming out of college.

Ones to Watch: Mike McDaniel was fired by the Dolphins after four seasons, having gone 7-10 in 2025. Miami reached the postseason in McDaniel's first two seasons (2022-23) and during his time with the team, he went 35-33. McDaniel, at +430, is tied with Joe Brady — Buffalo's current offensive coordinator.

Another Mike in the Mix: Since stepping down as the Steelers' head coach, Mike Tomlin's name has been in the conversation for several coaching vacancies. Could Tomlin (+850) end up going to the AFC North from the East? If so, the Bills would get a winner. His overall record during his 19 years in Pittsburgh was 193-114-2, and he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in his second season in 2008. He also helped the franchise reach the Super Bowl in 2010, where it lost to Green Bay.