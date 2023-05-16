National Football League Davante Adams says he proved greatness without Aaron Rodgers Published May. 16, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Davante Adams earned his third consecutive first-team All-Pro nod last season, but the star Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver revealed recently that this most recent award signified more to him than any others — because he earned it without former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

"That’s why [last] season meant a lot," Adams told The Ringer in a newly published interview. "Even if I went and played like dog s--- next year, they can’t say it. Because now I’ve already proved it throughout the course of a season, played every game. … You can just write in: He didn’t need Aaron Rodgers."

Adams made it clear that while he still respects Rodgers, much of his motivation in 2022 — after being traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas the prior offseason — was to dispel the narrative that the only reason he became a superstar wideout with the Packers was because he played alongside a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

According to the Ringer, Adams never felt he got the respect he deserved in the shadow of Rodgers, who won NFL MVP in 2020 and 2021 — the same years Adams received his first two first-team All-Pro awards.

In early 2022, Adams requested a trade from the Packers and was dealt to the Raiders, reuniting him with his college teammate and longtime friend Derek Carr. While Adams remained a superstar at the position — 100 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown catches — the Raiders stumbled to a 6-11 record and controversially sent Carr home before the end of the season.

Ironically, the Raiders' struggles only helped vindicate Adams further, as he proved he could excel away from a team without a stable quarterback situation, let alone a generational talent at the position.

"Now people can’t say that [I can't succeed without Rodgers]," Adams told the Ringer. "That’ll never be the narrative ever again. A quarterback doesn’t make me. … I make me. And I can do it consistently at this level."

The Raiders are counting on that. The team eventually released Carr, who went on to sign with the New Orleans Saints, and signed Jimmy Garoppolo as his replacement, reuniting the former Patriot with head coach Josh McDaniels, New England's longtime offensive coordinator. Las Vegas also traded star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, presumably further increasing the burden that Adams will have in the team's passing attack next season.

