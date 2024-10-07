National Football League Davante Adams, Raiders reportedly looking to finalize trade in 48 hours Updated Oct. 7, 2024 2:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Davante Adams wants to find a new home, and the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to make that happen sooner rather than later.

Both Adams and the Raiders are aiming to complete a trade for the 31-year-old superstar receiver "within the next 48 hours," according to a report from The Athletic on Monday. The New York Jets are still seen as Adams' likeliest destination after QB Aaron Rodgers struggled again in the team's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London early Sunday.

Where will Davante Adams be traded? | FOX NFL Kickoff

The Jets have repeatedly been mentioned among Adams' preferred targets since news broke last week of his desire to leave Las Vegas. That is likely largely due to Adams' longtime relationship with Rodgers and the massive on-field success they had in their eight years together with the Green Bay Packers.

The New Orleans Saints are also reportedly in the mix, and Adams has reciprocated their interest due to his close friendship with Saints QB Derek Carr, who was Adams' teammate both at Fresno State and in 2022 with the Raiders.

As for trade compensation, the Raiders are attempting to secure a second-round draft pick in exchange for Adams, per The Athletic's report, but the expectation around the league is that Las Vegas general manager Tom Telesco will only be able to secure a third-rounder once a deal is finalized.

In addition to the Jets and Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills reportedly remain interested in Adams. The Steelers and Bills also lost their respective games Sunday, while the Chiefs and Saints play each other on Monday night.

Adams also stirred some speculation when he posted a picture of famed poet Edgar Allen Poe on social media late last week. Poe's most famous work, "The Raven," inspired the mascot of his native Baltimore's NFL team.

"Believe nothing you hear and half of what you see," Adams later posted, quoting Poe.

Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-team All-Pro, with all of those honors coming in seasons where either Rodgers or Carr was his primary quarterback. Adams has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown this season; He's missed the Raiders' last two games due to a hamstring injury.

This is a developing story.

