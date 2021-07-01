National Football League Are college teammates Davante Adams and Derek Carr eyeing a reunion? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There has been turmoil in Green Bay this offseason, and there might be more on the horizon.

The unhappiness of franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the Packers organization has been well-documented , with the future Hall of Fame quarterback seemingly standing with one foot out of the door.

But Rodgers isn't the only superstar in the Packers' locker room who might be eyeing an exit, as All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is also potentially looking for a new home as he heads into the last year of his contract.

Adams will enter the upcoming season in the final year of a four-year, $58 million deal that he signed in 2017.

And it might be in the Packers' best interest to try and sign Adams to an extension before he hits free agency in 2022, because he already appears to have his next destination in mind.

In a recent interview with ABC 30 in Central California, he spoke about how reuniting with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would be a "dream come true."

"I love Derek to death, we have a great friendship," he said. "We still continue to communicate really, really consistently. He's one of my best friends."

It should come as no surprise that Adams has high praise for Carr, seeing as how they formed an explosive passing attack in their college days at Fresno State.

And Carr shares mutual feelings with Adams.

In a recent interview with ABC, he stated how when the time comes, he will work hard to recruit Adams to the Raiders.

"He's the best receiver in the NFL," Carr said. "The guy's unbelievable. He's been one of my best friends since we've been in college together. I love the guy. … I would always welcome playing with him again. I think it would unlock some things in both of us that people haven't seen yet. I'm always open to that, and I will be recruiting very hard. When that time comes, that will be a full-court press."

This isn't the first time this offseason that Adams has pondered what life away from the Packers would be like.

In an appearance on "The Herd," earlier this offseason, Adams spoke about Rodgers' situation and said that if his quarterback were to leave it could affect his own approach to free agency.

"It would change a lot. It doesn't mean that potentially I'd be gone but I would definitely have to do some extra thinking."

Green Bay is known as the "frozen tundra" in the winter.

But the heat could be on this coming season.

