Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top Keyshawn Johnson's list of NFL free-agent WRs

In a pass-happy league, an NFL team can't have enough wide receivers.

Luckily, there's a solid list of pass-catchers who'll be available on the open market this offseason. In fact, there are a few who can sign with teams before the legal tampering window opens at noon ET on Monday because they were released by their previous teams.

Two notable wide receivers joined that list on Wednesday. The Seattle Seahawks released longtime standout Tyler Lockett and the Jacksonville Jaguars cut Christian Kirk for cap purposes.

Those moves happened after Keyshawn Johnson, an 11-year receiver in the NFL and current co-host of FS1's "Speak," shared his top nine free-agent wide receivers this offseason. There are also a few other wide receivers who could be moved via trade. DK Metcalf and Cooper Kupp have both been granted permission to speak with other teams, while Tee Higgins could still be traded on the franchise tag.

Still, there are quality receivers on Johnson's list. So, let's take a look at his top nine.

Keyshawn's thoughts: "He had 39 receptions for 390 yards in his first season with the Tennessee Titans. You're not gonna do much better than that in Tennessee. Previously, he had two 1,000-yard seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 2019."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "Since 2019, Slayon's led the Giants in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "Many people would say [Thomas] is a big nepotism thing with me because it's my nephew, who didn't play last season because of his ankle rehab. So, I know the haters are going to start hating. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro. He had four straight 1,000-yard seasons in New Orleans to start his career. He just turned 32 years old. He still has the single-season receptions record with 149."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "He missed the last nine games due to a torn ACL. Before that, he had six straight 1,000-yard seasons in Buffalo and Minnesota. But he'll turn 32 next season. A little bit older and coming off a torn ACL."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "Second-most receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns last season. He'll only be 25 years old next season, making him the third-youngest receiver on the open market."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "A speedster, can take the top off it. He played in five games last season after spending 14 games on IR with a hurt shoulder. He's still young — he's only 27 years old. His last 1,000-yard season was in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens, but he can still run though."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "His great year was derailed because of a dislocated ankle in Week 7, trying to score for no apparent reason at all. I don't even know why he was even out there. But through seven weeks, he led the league in receptions and had the second-most receiving yards. He's had four career 1,000-yard seasons."

Keyshawn's thoughts: "Davante, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, had the only 1,000-yard season of any of these receivers. Away from Aaron Rodgers, he should be a pretty good sign for somebody."

