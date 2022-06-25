National Football League Davante Adams already making big impact on Raiders 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The upcoming season will bring the ultimate change of scenery for Davante Adams — from the Green Bay tundra to the Las Vegas desert. It seems like he's already building relationships as the season approaches.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones joined "The Herd" to talk with Joy Taylor about the impact that Adams has had on the Raiders, including his friendship with quarterback Derek Carr.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones joined "The Herd" to talk with Joy Taylor about the impact that Adams has had on the Raiders, including his friendship with quarterback Derek Carr.



"Those guys seem very close," Jones said. "They are always with each other. They are always golfing after OTAs. When he signed, they posted a selfie on Instagram."

It's vital that receivers and quarterbacks get along with each other, so it's a plus when they are legitimate friends like Adams and Carr seem to be — a relationship that dates back to their time together at Fresno State.

Jones also discussed Adams' work ethic.

"One thing about Davante that I've learned is that he's a very hard worker. If he doesn't do something right, he'll try to go do it again," Jones said. "He will go out there and continuously repeat the drill.

"I think he's a dangerous person to have for our team. I would hate to be a defensive coordinator at night going to sleep, knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I'm just glad that he's on my side, for sure," Jones added.

Last season with Green Bay, the two-time first-team All-Pro recorded 1,553 yards on 123 receptions and reeled in 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

As mentioned by Taylor, Adams joined a tough division — the AFC West. Potentially the best division in football. Will he put up similar numbers in a new system as he did in Green Bay?

