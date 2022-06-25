National Football League
Davante Adams already making big impact on Raiders Davante Adams already making big impact on Raiders
National Football League

Davante Adams already making big impact on Raiders

1 hour ago

The upcoming season will bring the ultimate change of scenery for Davante Adams — from the Green Bay tundra to the Las Vegas desert. It seems like he's already building relationships as the season approaches.

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones joined "The Herd" to talk with Joy Taylor about the impact that Adams has had on the Raiders, including his friendship with quarterback Derek Carr.

Raiders' Chandler Jones discusses Davante Adams' impact

Raiders' Chandler Jones discusses Davante Adams' impact
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones joins Joy Taylor to discuss Davante Adams' impact and explains why defensive coordinators should be worried about the new wide receiver.


"Those guys seem very close," Jones said. "They are always with each other. They are always golfing after OTAs. When he signed, they posted a selfie on Instagram."

It's vital that receivers and quarterbacks get along with each other, so it's a plus when they are legitimate friends like Adams and Carr seem to be — a relationship that dates back to their time together at Fresno State.

Jones also discussed Adams' work ethic.

"One thing about Davante that I've learned is that he's a very hard worker. If he doesn't do something right, he'll try to go do it again," Jones said. "He will go out there and continuously repeat the drill.

"I think he's a dangerous person to have for our team. I would hate to be a defensive coordinator at night going to sleep, knowing that I have to face Davante Adams that Sunday. I'm just glad that he's on my side, for sure," Jones added.

Last season with Green Bay, the two-time first-team All-Pro recorded 1,553 yards on 123 receptions and reeled in 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

As mentioned by Taylor, Adams joined a tough division — the AFC West. Potentially the best division in football. Will he put up similar numbers in a new system as he did in Green Bay?

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled
National Football League

Deshaun Watson's NFL disciplinary hearing scheduled

2 hours ago
New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints sign Demario Davis to one-year extension

5 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo close to throwing again after surgery
National Football League

Jimmy Garoppolo close to throwing again after surgery

6 hours ago
Steelers' Najee Harris emerging as leader in post-Big Ben era
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Najee Harris emerging as leader in post-Big Ben era

6 hours ago
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson continues to impress, is 'all business'
National Football League

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson continues to impress, is 'all business'

7 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes