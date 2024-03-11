D'Andre Swift, Bears agree to three-year, $24 million contract
The Chicago Bears and Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift have agreed to a three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal said Monday.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t officially sign with new teams until Wednesday. The deal is reportedly worth $24 million, with $15.3 million guaranteed.
Acquired from Detroit in a draft day trade last year, the 25-year-old Swift had his best season. He ran for a career-high 1,049 yards and five touchdowns, and made his first Pro Bowl.
Swift spent his first three seasons in Detroit and has carried 593 times for 2,729 yards and 23 touchdown runs in his career. He has also caught 195 passes for 1,412 yards and eight scores. Swift joins Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson in Chicago's backfield.
The Bears have been busy the past week. They agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson that guarantees him $54.4 million and signed veteran safety Kevin Byard to a two-year contract.
Chicago finished 7-10 last season. The Bears have the No. 1 and No. 9 overall picks in the draft next month.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
