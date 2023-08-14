National Football League Dalvin Cook signs one-year deal with the Jets Published Aug. 14, 2023 7:32 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dalvin Cook has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per NFL Network. The deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

The three-time Pro Bowler has rushed for north of 1,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, totaling 1,173 last season with Minnesota last season. He also had eight TDs on the ground, and 39 receptions for 295 yards, but was released by the Vikings in June.

Cook joins a loaded RB room, which includes Breece Hall (who is returning from an ACL injury) and Michael Carter. The Jets also drafted rookie Israel Abanikada in the fourth round of this year's draft, and have second-year player Zonovan "Bam" Knight. New York signed former Oregon RB Travis Dye as an undrafted free agent in May.

The signing comes just a day after Carter had this to say following New York's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina:

"Dalvin's a great player. Dalvin's probably one of the best college football running backs of all time [at Florida State], in my opinion growing up in North Florida. He's a really good player. At the same time, we feel like we're great players, too. We're just young in our careers. We're all chasing greatness in terms of team and personal goals. Nothing but respect for [Cook], but we're not really focused on that. We're just trying to get better and grind."





Cook's been hampered by injury in year's past, and played in just 15 games over the course of his first two seasons in the league. But he was healthy all of last season, playing in his first full campaign as a pro, and starting in Minnesota's playoff loss. He tallied a career-low in yards per carry last season (4.4), but presumably won't be expected to carry the full load given the Jets' depth at running back.

