Monday Night Football Top Moments: Cowboys and Eagles renew NFC East rivalry

What's better than a regular Monday Night Football game? How about an NFC East matchup to raise the stakes?

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a divisional matchup with sole possession of first place in the NFC East on the line.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 67-53 and have won their past three home games against the Eagles. So far this season, Dallas has improved its rush defense from 31st (158.8 YPG allowed in 2020) to eighth (73.5 YPG allowed). The Cowboys held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 52 yards on the ground in Week 1 and the Los Angeles Chargers to 95 in Week 2.

On the other side, the Eagles are tied for second in scoring defense at 11.5 PPG. They're third in pass defense (162.5 YPG allowed) and fourth in total defense (283.0 YPG allowed). Philadelphia doesn't have a turnover or takeaway so far this season, while the Cowboys have a league-best six takeaways.

Both teams enter Monday night with a 1-1 record and in search of their first divisional win of the season.

Here are the top moments from the matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to the game, driving 75-yards in just six plays to take a 7-0 lead.

A 44-yard bomb from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb put the Cowboys in scoring position before the drive was finished by a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Ezekiel Elliott.

While the offense's start was impressive, so was the Cowboys' defense.

Cornerback Anthony Brown intercepted a pass from Hurts to give the Cowboys possession for the second time less than five minutes into the game.

