National Football League Dallas Cowboys first round picks: Complete list by year Published Apr. 3, 2024 11:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the NFL Draft has yielded some prized gems for the Dallas Cowboys, including several Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Check out the complete first round draft pick history of the Dallas Cowboys below:

Dallas Cowboys First Round Picks

Who will the Dallas Cowboys pick first in 2024?

Our NFL expert predicts that the Cowboys might select Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 24th pick in this year's NFL Draft. Check out the complete Dallas Cowboys mock draft for more.

