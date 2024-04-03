National Football League
National Football League
Dallas Cowboys first round picks: Complete list by year
Published Apr. 3, 2024 11:46 a.m. ET
The first round of the NFL Draft has yielded some prized gems for the Dallas Cowboys, including several Hall of Famers and Super Bowl champions. Check out the complete first round draft pick history of the Dallas Cowboys below:
Dallas Cowboys First Round Picks
- 2023: Mazi Smith - Pick 26 (DT - Michigan)
- 2022: Tyler Smith - Pick 24 (T - Tulsa)
- 2021: Micah Parsons - Pick 12 (LB - Penn State)
- 2020: CeeDee Lamb - Pick 17 (WR - Oklahoma)
- 2019: No pick
- 2018: Leighton Vander Esch - Pick 19 (LB - Boise State)
- 2017: Taco Charlton - Pick 28 (DE - Michigan)
- 2016: Ezekiel Elliott - Pick 4 (RB - Ohio State)
- 2015: Byron Jones - Pick 27 (DB - UConn)
- 2014: Zack Martin - Pick 16 (T - Notre Dame)
- 2013: Travis Frederick - Pick 31 (C - Wisconsin)
- 2012: Morris Claiborne - Pick 6 (CB - LSU)
- 2011: Tyron Smith - Pick 9 (T - USC)
- 2010: Dez Bryant - Pick 24 (WR - Oklahoma State)
- 2009: No pick
- 2008: Felix Jones - Pick 22 (RB - Arkansas), Mike Jenkins - Pick 25 (CB - South Florida)
- 2007: Anthony Spencer - Pick 26 (LB - Purdue)
- 2006: Bobby Carpenter - Pick 18 (LB - Ohio State)
- 2005: DeMarcus Ware - Pick 11 (LB - Troy), Marcus Spears - Pick 20 (DE - LSU)
- 2004: No pick
- 2003: Terence Newman - Pick 5 (CB - Kansas State)
- 2002: Roy Williams - Pick 8 (S - Oklahoma)
- 2001: No pick
- 2000: No pick
- 1999: Ebenezer Ekuban - Pick 20 (DE - North Carolina)
- 1998: Greg Ellis - Pick 8 (DE - North Carolina)
- 1997: David LaFleur - Pick 22 (TE - LSU)
- 1996: No pick
- 1995: No pick
- 1994: Shante Carver - Pick 23 (DE - Arizona State)
- 1993: No pick
- 1992: Kevin Smith - Pick 17 (DB - Texas A&M), Robert Jones - Pick 24 (LB - East Carolina)
- 1991: Russell Maryland - Pick 1 (DT - Miami (FL)), Alvin Harper - Pick 12 (WR - Tennessee), Kelvin Pritchett - Pick 20 (DT - Ole Miss)
- 1990: Emmitt Smith - Pick 17 (RB - Florida)
- 1989: Troy Aikman - Pick 1 (QB - UCLA)
- 1988: Michael Irvin - Pick 11 (WR - Miami (FL))
- 1987: Danny Noonan - Pick 12 (DT - Nebraska)
- 1986: Mike Sherrard - Pick 18 (WR - UCLA)
- 1985: Kevin Brooks - Pick 17 (DE - Michigan)
- 1984: Billy Cannon Jr. - Pick 25 (LB - Texas A&M)
- 1983: Jim Jeffcoat - Pick 23 (DE - Arizona State)
- 1982: Rod Hill - Pick 25 (DB - Kentucky State)
- 1981: Howard Richards - Pick 26 (T - Missouri)
- 1980: No pick
- 1979: Robert Shaw - Pick 27 (C - Tennessee)
- 1978: Larry Bethea - Pick 28 (DE - Michigan State)
- 1977: Tony Dorsett - Pick 2 (RB - Pittsburgh)
- 1976: Aaron Kyle - Pick 27 (DB - Wyoming)
- 1975: Randy White - Pick 2 (LB - Maryland), Thomas Henderson - Pick 18 (LB - Langston)
- 1974: Ed "Too Tall" Jones - Pick 1 (DE - Tennessee State), Charley Young - Pick 22 (RB - NC State)
- 1973: Billy Joe DuPree - Pick 20 (TE - Michigan State)
- 1972: Bill Thomas - Pick 26 (RB - Boston College)
- 1971: Tody Smith - Pick 25 (DE - USC)
- 1970: Duane Thomas - Pick 23 (RB - West Texas State)
- 1969: Calvin Hill - Pick 24 (RB - Yale)
- 1968: Dennis Homan - Pick 20 (DE - Alabama)
- 1967: No pick
- 1966: John Niland - Pick 5 (G - Iowa)
- 1965: Craig Morton - Pick 5 (QB - California)
- 1964: Scott Appleton - Pick 4 (T - Texas)
- 1963: Lee Roy Jordan - Pick 6 (LB - Alabama)
- 1962: No pick
- 1961: Bob Lilly - Pick 13 (DT - TCU)
Who will the Dallas Cowboys pick first in 2024?
Our NFL expert predicts that the Cowboys might select Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson with the 24th pick in this year's NFL Draft. Check out the complete Dallas Cowboys mock draft for more.
ADVERTISEMENT
share
recommended
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Surprising rise for 4th QB taken
DJ Burns Jr. drawing NFL interest amid NC State's Final Four run
2024 NFL Draft: 10 players Joel Klatt is 'planting his flag on'
-
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Chiefs' Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after car crash, attorney says
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
-
Jerry Rice reveals the toughest matchup of his Hall of Fame career
Jimmy Garoppolo, other former starters look to reinvent themselves in NFC West
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects
in this topic
recommended
-
2024 NFL mock draft: Surprising rise for 4th QB taken
DJ Burns Jr. drawing NFL interest amid NC State's Final Four run
2024 NFL Draft: 10 players Joel Klatt is 'planting his flag on'
-
Former Dolphins, Colts player Vontae Davis found dead in his South Florida home
Chiefs' Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after car crash, attorney says
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
-
Jerry Rice reveals the toughest matchup of his Hall of Fame career
Jimmy Garoppolo, other former starters look to reinvent themselves in NFC West
2024 NFL Draft QB rankings: Caleb Williams leads top 10 prospects