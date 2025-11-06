Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died on Thursday morning, the team announced. He was 24.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the statement read, according to NFL Media. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

There were no other details on his death.

"I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night," Kneeland's agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement. "I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.

"My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss."

Kneeland was selected by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. He died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

His 2024 rookie campaign was off to a promising start before being sidelined for five games by a knee injury. Kneeland had his first career sack in this year's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and played in seven of the Cowboys' nine games this year.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys' Marshawn Kneeland," the NFL said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

Kneeland was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan and attended high school in Wyoming, Michigan.

This is a developing story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.