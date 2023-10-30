National Football League
Dallas Cowboys' 5-2 start impacts Super Bowl futures, Dak Prescott's MVP odds
Updated Oct. 30, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are on a heater so far this NFL season. They're 5-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) and have won three out of their last four contests.

In their Week 8 matchup, they got a decisive 43-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, easily covering the 6.5-point spread at home. 

RELATED: Time for a Giant firesale, and that includes Saquon Barkley

It appears Dallas is clicking on all cylinders.

NFL insider David Helman chimed in on the Cowboys' 2023 campaign on Monday's episode of the NFL on FOX Podcast. 

"Most complete game of the Cowboys' season," Helman noted regarding their Week 8 victory. "All three elements were humming in a way that we just haven't seen."

He continued by acknowledging that in Week 9, with the Cowboys going on the road to Philadelphia, it presents "another measuring-stick opportunity" for Dallas.

"They fell short last time, but there is no time like the present."

Currently, the spread for the Cowboys-Eagles showdown is Philadelphia -3.

As a result of the squad's stellar start to the season, the team's Super Bowl futures and odds to win the NFC have shifted and Prescott's MVP odds are also on the move.

After the Cowboys' 20-17 Week 7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, their odds to win the Big Game were +1100. But now those futures have improved slightly to +1000.

And based on the odds, they've got a pretty good chance at winning the NFC. There, the Cowboys are at +460 to take the conference. Ahead of them are the Eagles (+220) and the San Francisco 49ers (+270). 

To win the NFC East, Dak & Co. are +200 behind favorite Philly (-250).

Dak Prescott looks ahead to Eagles showdown: ‘Excited for that matchup’

There has also been notable movement in Prescott's MVP odds. The veteran's odds to win the league's most coveted individual accolade shortened to +3300 from +4000 a week ago.

For bettors considering backing the ‘Boys, here is where they sit in other markets:

Best regular season record: Dallas +900

Cowboys' Over/Under season win total: 11.5 (+132 Over, -160 Under) 

Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the Cowboys' season unfolds.

