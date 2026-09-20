Dak Prescott's Record-Setting Day In Cowboys Victory Earns Him LFG Player Of The Game

When you make a throw that Tom Brady calls an "absolute piss missile," you're almost certainly going to win his LFG Player of the Game.

That was the case for Dak Prescott on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback completed 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns without an interception in their 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.

The throw that Prescott made that Brady called an "absolute piss missile" came on a 35-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb, dropping a deep pass through a tight window along the sideline. That throw was arguably Prescott's most impressive of the day, helping Dallas move down the field on a drive to extend its lead back to three scores.

However, Prescott had a pair of more noteworthy passes on Sunday. He tied and later broke Tony Romo's record for the most touchdown passes thrown by a player in Cowboys history. His 24-yard touchdown pass to Lamb that gave the Cowboys a 37-20 lead was 249th, surpassing Romo's mark of 248.

Prescott shared nothing but respect for Romo and some other iconic Cowboys quarterbacks, but he also acknowledged that he has more work to do — and he raised the bar for himself.

"It's a blessing," Prescott told Brady. "Growing up, being a Cowboys fan and watching Tony [Romo] set the bar — and like you said, Troy [Aikman], Roger [Staubach] and some of the greats that have come before me — I'm honored. It's something I don't take lightly. Like I told you guys in the production meeting, I'm just getting started. There's a lot of better things than records, and I think records are meant to be broken.

"So, I'll go and try to set this one high, which makes it harder for the next guy to break. But it's a huge honor."

That record-setting throw shows just how far Prescott has come since he entered the league as a fourth-round pick in 2016. While Prescott had many people to thank for the achievement, though, there was one person who was top of mind for him on Sunday: his late mother, Peggy.

"I just know she would be proud," Prescott said. "I know she's looking down. I know she's celebrating. I'm emotional just thinking about it. But it starts with her. I wouldn't be the man I am, I wouldn't have the confidence and I wouldn't be resilient if it weren't for everything she taught me and just everything God's put me through. I'm super thankful for my Lord and Savior, always getting me through everything. Just trying to be the best version of myself each and every day and giving to the people and the world something to follow."

Records aside, Sunday was a much-needed day for the Cowboys. Dallas looked unimpressive in its Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, and a loss to Washington would've put the Cowboys in a bad spot. Their next five games are also against teams that were projected to go at least .500 entering the season.

So, when you add all of that together, Prescott was proud of how the Cowboys picked up a decisive victory on Sunday.

"How resilient we are," Prescott told Brady on what stood out about the Cowboys' performance on Sunday. "We understood that we know who we are, but we had to go put it out there on display. We had to show the world and we just wanted to bounce back.

"Obviously, we can't start 0-2, and you can't start 0-2 in the division. So, just getting back home, getting back in front of our home crowd and getting a win was huge for us and our confidence. We can use that as we go to Rio next week and play a good Ravens team."