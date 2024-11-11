National Football League Dak Prescott's injury leaves Cowboys with questions even beyond QB Published Nov. 11, 2024 8:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the Dallas Cowboys wait for word on possible season-ending surgery for Dak Prescott's torn hamstring, they don't have a healthy quarterback or head coach under contract beyond this season.

The pursuit of a fourth consecutive playoff trip isn't dead yet, but it's close — even in the unlikely scenario that Prescott avoids surgery and returns.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones is left to assess the future of coach Mike McCarthy without the franchise QB, and the offseason decision on Prescott's backup won't be easy either.

"My criteria has always been how we're playing," Jones said after Sunday's 34-6 loss to Philadelphia. "Do we have an edge? Are we fundamentally, are we competitive? Are we competitive when we're down? Those kinds of things."

The Cowboys (3-6), who made the playoffs at 12-5 each of the past three seasons, are 0-4 at home and on a four-game losing streak heading into a visit from AFC South-leading Houston (6-4) on Monday night.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who spent four years in charge of the Cowboys two decades ago, used to say a team is what it's record is. Jones still quotes him from time to time.

"Not as much obviously, the score, what does Bill say you are, what the score tells you you are," Jones said as he continued his explanation on assessing McCarthy. "But still, you look at all of those things and there's no fairness. Let me be real clear, nobody's trying to be fair here. We're trying to win a game. There's no joy here without winning games."

Cooper Rush started in place of Prescott and played poorly. Hope that he could match his 4-1 record from two years ago when Prescott was out with a broken thumb faded quickly. He had 45 yards passing and lost two fumbles.

McCarthy, who told reporters that he had not spoken to Prescott on Monday, did confirm Rush would continue under center for the Cowboys, saying "Yes, Cooper Rush will be the starter this week."

"We have a lot of faith in Cooper. Like I stood up here last week [and said], everybody believes in him. How can you not, based off the way he's performed?" McCarthy added.

Trey Lance, who flamed out as the 2021 No. 3 overall pick in San Francisco and came to Dallas in a trade last year, wasn't much better Sunday. He came in for Rush and threw for 21 yards with an interception in his first action since throwing five picks in the preseason finale.

"I thought he did some good things and, you know, definitely some things he can learn from," McCarthy said of Lance. "It was good to get him in there."

A week ago, McCarthy wasn't ready to address the question of outside help at quarterback. It's a more urgent issue — McCarthy confirmed a third QB is on the way as the team reportedly plans to add Will Grier to their practice squad.

The Eagles released Grier from their practice squad last week. He was previously on the Cowboys during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but they cut him before the start of the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have dealt with their share of QB injuries, and subsequent struggles, in recent years.

When Tony Romo broke his collarbone early in the 2015 season, the Cowboys lost all seven games before his return. After Prescott's season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of 2020, a four-game losing streak followed.

The trail is littered with attempted replacements while trying to stay in contention: Matt Cassel and Brandon Weeden nine years ago. Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert during the infamous COVID-19 season.

Plus, the Dallas offense was sputtering before Prescott tore his hamstring in the 27-21 loss to Atlanta a little more than a week ago.

"We're gonna have to play better than we're playing right now," Jones said. "I don't know that there's answers outside the organization, but we're flat gonna have to play better at all positions."

What's working

Micah Parsons didn't miss a beat in his return after missing four games with a high ankle sprain. The star pass rusher sacked Jalen Hurts twice, the second causing a fumble that gave Dallas a chance to take the lead in the second quarter. The Cowboys couldn't get the 6 yards needed for a touchdown, kicked a field goal for a 7-6 deficit and never had a similar chance the rest of the game.

"I thought he gave us a lift there," Jones said. "And of course, he's wonderful to have on the field. But you know, one player can't get it done."

What needs help

The giant sliding windows beyond the west end zone at AT&T Stadium could use some curtains, as All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb suggested after losing a potential go-ahead touchdown pass in the sun in the second quarter. The problem is, it's not going to happen. Jones doesn't want them.

Stock up

LB DeMarvion Overshown led Dallas with eight solo tackles and matched Parsons with two sacks.

Stock down

RB Ezekiel Elliott had a costly fumble into the end zone with Dallas poised to take the lead in the second quarter. He finished with 22 yards a week after getting left at home for disciplinary reasons.

Injuries

DeMarvion Overshown, who missed all of his rookie season in 2023 with a torn knee ligament, had a scare with a knee injury in the second half. But he returned.

Key number

82-22 — The third-quarter score for the Dallas opponent this season. The NFL's next-worst point differential in the third after the Cowboys' minus-60 is Cleveland at minus-34.

Next steps

The Cowboys are halfway through a four-game stretch against teams with winning records. If they go 0-4, they could be well on their way to their highest draft position based on their record since taking Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman No. 1 overall in 1989. Elliott was the fourth overall pick in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

