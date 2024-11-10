National Football League Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jones disagree about curtains at AT&T Stadium Published Nov. 10, 2024 10:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys did not score a touchdown in their 34-6 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, they had a chance to find the end zone — and take the lead — with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Trailing 7-3, Dallas got the ball back at the Philadelphia 6-yard line when Micah Parsons strip-sacked Jalen Hurts. On second-and-goal, backup Cooper Rush, who was filling in for injured starter Dak Prescott, targeted No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb in the end zone.

It looked like an easy touchdown, but Lamb lost the ball in the sunlight that often sneaks through AT&T Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys ended up settling for a field goal, their final score of the day.

After the game, Lamb confirmed that he "couldn't see the ball at all" and said he was "1000 percent" in favor of the team putting up curtains for home games. AT&T Stadium uses blackout curtains for other events it hosts, like concerts and wrestling matches.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones scoffed at the suggestion, though. He told reporters, "Well, let's tear the damn stadium, build another one. Are you kidding me?"

Lamb was asked in his postgame presser if he'd bring his concern to Jones. He responded by saying, "I mean, y'all are doing my job right now."

With the loss, the Cowboys fell to 3-6, and 0-4 at home, this season. Curtains wouldn't solve all their problems. Prescott is likely done for the season, and his backups — Rush and third-stringer Trey Lance — combined for just 49 passing yards.

But at the very least, curtains could have helped them put a touchdown on the board Sunday against a hated rival.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share