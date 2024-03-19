National Football League Dak Prescott's brother Tad names top-10 NFL QBs, shades Jalen Hurts Published Mar. 19, 2024 10:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One can expect a ranking of top-10 NFL quarterbacks to be a bit biased when it comes from the brother of one of those quarterbacks.

But not only did Dak Prescott's brother Tad rank his brother No. 2 in the entire league during a recent appearance on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast network, he also threw some shade at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"You said quarterbacks, not running backs," Tad Prescott said when asked where Hurts fit in his rankings.

The Eagles, of course, are the longtime bitter rivals of Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys.

Tad Prescott seems well aware of the rivalry. He recently praised the Eagles' front office as "the best in the NFL" as Philadelphia showed its characteristic aggression in NFL free agency, signing star running back Saquon Barkley away from the division-rival New York Giants and bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to help supplement their safety depth.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have only made one notable signing in free agency — veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks — while losing multiple key players, including offensive lineman Tyron Smith.

Tad Prescott's comments in the midst of the Eagles' public aggression and the Cowboys' seeming inaction turned some heads. However, Tad's shade at Hurts may put him back in some Cowboys fans' good graces.

As for the rest of quarterback rankings, though Tad did have Dak ranked higher than most other NFL fans might, he did concede that Patrick Mahomes, the two-time NFL MVP who also just won his third Super Bowl, is the best signal-caller in the league.

Tad, however, also omitted another quarterback from one of the Cowboys' biggest rivals — Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, who won the NFC last season before falling in overtime to Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Tad also said he still believes in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers despite Rodgers missing almost all of last season due to an Achilles injury and turning 40 years old this year.

Here's Tad Prescott's full list of his top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL currently:

