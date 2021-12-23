Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott snubbed in Pro Bowl vote, Emmanuel Acho says 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was noticeably absent.

Linebacker Micah Parsons — one of only four rookies to make the team this year — along with cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger round out the five Cowboys to make the exclusive list.

Dallas is 10-4 on the season and sit comfortably in first place in the NFC East with three games remaining, but the 28-year-old, five-year veteran will miss the upcoming showcase game for the third consecutive year.

Prescott boasts 3,598 passing yards through Week 15, more than Baltimore's Lamar Jackson , Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Arizona's ﻿ Kyler Murray , all of whom garnered a Pro Bowl selection this year.

Prescott's ﻿25 touchdowns on the season are more than Murray's 20 and Jackson's 16, while his 10 interceptions are fewer than Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jackson (13), Los Angeles' Justin Herbert ﻿ (12) and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady (11).

On Thursday, Emmanuel Acho explained why he has a problem with the snub on "Speak For Yourself," but not in the way you might think.

"How does Dak Prescott — who has two first-round wide receivers, a first-round running back, two Pro Bowl offensive linemen — not make the Pro Bowl?"

Acho went on to break down how Prescott didn't qualify for either of the main two reasons that players get selected to a Pro Bowl: They are statistically superior or they are the most popular choice.

"The Pro Bowl is a popularity contest. But if you are the most popular player at the most popular position on the most popular team, and you can't win a popularity contest, then we got problems. … Dak Prescott got all this talent. … Amari Cooper's been to [four] Pro Bowls in his career, $100 million-dollar man. CeeDee Lamb, first-round pick. First-round pick Ezekiel Elliott. Future Hall of Famer anchoring the left tackle made it to the Pro Bowl … Zach Martin anchoring the center of the offensive line? He made it to the Pro Bowl."

Emmanuel Acho has a 'huge problem' with Dak Prescott not making the Pro Bowl I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Emmanuel Acho shares his disappointment in Prescott not being selected to his third Pro Bowl.

