Dak Prescott snubbed in Pro Bowl vote, Emmanuel Acho says

2 hours ago

The 2022 Pro Bowl rosters were revealed on Wednesday and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was noticeably absent.

Linebacker Micah Parsons — one of only four rookies to make the team this year — along with cornerback Trevon Diggs, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and punter Bryan Anger round out the five Cowboys to make the exclusive list. 

Dallas is 10-4 on the season and sit comfortably in first place in the NFC East with three games remaining, but the 28-year-old, five-year veteran will miss the upcoming showcase game for the third consecutive year. 

Prescott boasts 3,598 passing yards through Week 15, more than Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Arizona's ﻿Kyler Murray, all of whom garnered a Pro Bowl selection this year.

Prescott's ﻿25 touchdowns on the season are more than Murray's 20 and Jackson's 16, while his 10 interceptions are fewer than Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Jackson (13), Los Angeles' Justin Herbert﻿ (12) and Tampa Bay's Tom Brady (11).

On Thursday, Emmanuel Acho explained why he has a problem with the snub on "Speak For Yourself," but not in the way you might think.

"How does Dak Prescott — who has two first-round wide receivers, a first-round running back, two Pro Bowl offensive linemen — not make the Pro Bowl?"

Acho went on to break down how Prescott didn't qualify for either of the main two reasons that players get selected to a Pro Bowl: They are statistically superior or they are the most popular choice. 

"The Pro Bowl is a popularity contest. But if you are the most popular player at the most popular position on the most popular team, and you can't win a popularity contest, then we got problems. … Dak Prescott got all this talent. … Amari Cooper's been to [four] Pro Bowls in his career, $100 million-dollar man. CeeDee Lamb, first-round pick. First-round pick Ezekiel Elliott. Future Hall of Famer anchoring the left tackle made it to the Pro Bowl … Zach Martin anchoring the center of the offensive line? He made it to the Pro Bowl."

Emmanuel Acho shares his disappointment in Prescott not being selected to his third Pro Bowl.
