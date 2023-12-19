Dak Prescott MVP, Cowboys Super Bowl, NFC East odds all fall after loss

National Football League
The Dallas Cowboys were on a five-game winning streak before heading into Buffalo to face the Bills in Week 15. 

In that game, Dallas was a 2.5-point underdog. 

Buffalo, however, halted that hot streak, handled business and convincingly covered the spread, beating the 'Boys 31-10.

That huge defeat had an immediate impact on the Cowboys' odds.

Their odds to win the Super Bowl and the NFC, as well as Dak Prescott's MVP odds, all lengthened after the loss.

Before the Week 15 rout, the Cowboys' odds to win the Big Game were +900. Now, those odds have lengthened slightly to +950.

"When I watch Dallas," Colin Cowherd said on Monday's episode of The Herd, "I see a team with a lot of talent. I do not see a team with a lot of composure."

Dallas finished the game with only 195 yards on offense. That lackluster performance pales in comparison to the 394 yards of total offense the team put up the week before in their 33-13 victory over NFC East rival Philadelphia

Speaking of the Eagles, they're still the heavy favorite to win the NFC East at -270 (bet $10 to win $13.70 total). Dallas' odds to take the division are +220.

Dak's MVP odds after falling to Buffalo also took a hit. According to Cowherd, Prescott's inconsistent play is partially to blame.

"There is a disturbing trend." Cowherd noted. "Road Dak and Trailing Dak doesn't even resemble Home Dak and Leading Dak."

Dak is now trailing on the oddsboard to take home the NFL's most coveted individual accolade. 

Before Week 15, he had the shortest MVP odds at +160. Now he's tied with Josh Allen for third on the list at +800. He and Allen sit behind Brock Purdy (-200) and Lamar Jackson (+500).

"I told you this!" Speak co-host LeSean McCoy said as he reminded the panel of his position on Prescott. "I said, 'Hold up. He's gonna show you who he truly is.' 

"This is the last time we're gonna talk about Dak Prescott as the MVP!"

The Cowboys — whose odds to win the NFC lengthened slightly from +450 to +500 — still have games against the Dolphins, Lions and Commanders left on their regular season schedule. 

Dallas travels to Miami in Week 16, and considering Dak's trend on the road this year, the Cowboys could come away with another loss this weekend. 

Even though they host the Lions in Week 17, this season, the Cowboys are 1-3 against teams with winning records. So bettors looking to back the 'Boys against 10-4 Detroit might want to consider that trend as well.

Do you think the Cowboys bounce back in Week 16 and climb back up the oddsboard? Follow FOX Sports for the latest NFL news.

