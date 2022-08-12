Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons among five most important Cowboys 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys were the NFC East champions last season but fell in the wild-card round to the San Francisco 49ers.

After losing a few key contributors to last year's team that posted a 12-5 regular-season record, Dallas faces even more pressure to make a deep postseason run.

So, who specifically will make or break this season? FOX Sports Cowboys writer David Helman took the reins on Thursday's "Speak For Yourself" and revealed the club's five most important members for 2022.

Let's get into the list.

1. Dak Prescott, quarterback

Helman's thoughts: "They paid him $40 million and are asking him to do way more with way less. I would argue that Dak played at an MVP level for about half of last season. Not so great down the stretch, but they still finished 12-5. It will have to be at that level week-in and week-out this season."

2. Micah Parsons, outside linebacker

Helman's thoughts: "This is the type of defender that can change a game by himself. He's the type of guy that can carry you to the playoffs. I think about a game against the Chiefs last year when Micah sacked [Patrick] Mahomes twice. He stripped him. He has the potential to make that kind of impact even when the offense isn't giving you everything."

3. Tyron Smith, left tackle

Helman's thoughts: "Unfortunately for him, he can't stay healthy, but when he is, he's easily a top-10 tackle in the league and probably top five even in Year 12. He just hasn't been able to stay healthy. This is a thinner offensive line than the Cowboys are used to. The idea that they're the best line in the league is ancient history. They need him to stay healthy if Dak's going to be on his feet."

4. CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver

Helman's thoughts: "You trade away Amari Cooper, you let Cedrick Wilson leave in free agency, it's time for CeeDee to be the guy. He's been a good player to this point in his career. But he hasn't been that dude yet, though. He will have to play at a higher level for this offense to be where it wants to be."

5. Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator

Helman's thoughts: "We're seeing the Cowboys transitioning away from offense. I think it will be on Dan and his defense to help carry this thing."

