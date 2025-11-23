Dak Prescott Honors Kneeland After Win vs. Eagles: 'He Helped Us Get That One'

An amazing comeback by the Dallas Cowboys inspired Dak Prescott to make a special dedication on Sunday as his team celebrated a 24-21 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's been an emotional few weeks for Prescott's Cowboys after the loss of defensive lineman Marshawn Kneeland, who died earlier this month during Dallas' Week 10 bye. And, with the team still reeling from the tragedy, the quarterback took a moment post-game to honor his former teammate and acknowledge the added motivation.

"That was for Marshawn right there, I know he helped us get that one," Prescott said. "Defense played a hell of a game."

To echo Prescott's point, a Cowboys defense known more for its struggles in 2025 played their hearts out against the reigning Super Bowl champions. After surrendering touchdowns on Philadelphia's first three drives, Dallas held its NFC East rival to five punts, a lost fumble and a missed field goal for the remainder of the game.

Prescott also played his part in the gutsy victory, tossing two touchdowns and making a host of big throws after a rough first half where Dallas looked outmatched and got into the end zone just once. But, had it not been for the fired-up D, the Cowboys could've been looking at a different outcome.

Sunday's win marked the Cowboys' second since Kneeland's death, with the first coming in Week 11 against the Raiders on the road. In addition to a team-sponsored fund in his name, the Cowboys continued to honor Kneeland on Sunday with a flag brandishing his No. 94 jersey.