Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb buddying up as leaders at Cowboys OTAs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has no doubt that CeeDee Lamb can be his "main guy" this year — and with Amari Cooper traded to Cleveland during the NFL offseason, the onus falls on Lamb to be Dallas’ go-to target.

Lamb led Dallas in receiving last year with 79 catches for 1,102 yards, and his 13.9 yards per catch were also a team high. Drops have undermined his first two years in the league, but the former first-round pick has certainly flashed his elite potential.

Prescott is confident in Lamb's readiness to assume No. 1 duties from Cooper, and he continued to make efforts to grow their chemistry on and off the field during OTAs this week. The star QB told reporters Wednesday that he asked for Lamb's locker to be moved closer to his — a strong gesture for his new WR1.

"It’s exciting, knowing this is only the beginning," Prescott said of Lamb. "He hasn’t even scratched the surface. For him to be the main guy, I know he’s ready for it."

Lamb — the 17th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — is more than ready to step up and shine in his new role after gaining 10 pounds of muscle this offseason in preparation for the upcoming campaign.

The talented 23-year-old wideout has already been a top target for Prescott, and he will get the chance to solidify his spot as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver soon enough with Cedrick Wilson having departed for Miami , Michael Gallup working his way back from a torn ACL and Dallas' free agent signing James Washington and second-round draft pick Jalen Tolbert sitting out of practices due to injury.

